‘Top Secret’ Kpop Rookie Group Debuts With ‘She’ Music Video: Everything You Need To Know About These Upcoming Idols [VIDEO]

Top Secret, the brand new rookie kpop boy band, has made their debut. Earlier this month, the seven-member boy band dropped a song called “She” accompanied by a music video. “She” is the lead single from their first mini album entitled Time’s Up.

The song is an upbeat pop tune with an element of funk to it that’s sure to get kpop fans dancing along. The lyrics are about the attraction for a girl who’s allure goes beyond her physical appearance.

Here is some of the English translation of the lyrics as translated by Color Coded Lyrics.

I can’t say for sure that you’re pretty

But there’s something special about you

Your looks are plain

But you have a strange attraction My eyes follow you and dance, yeah

My heart goes with the rhythm, yeah

You’re shaking up my heart tonight

Want to learn more about these up and coming Kpop idols? Here are some key facts about Top Secret.

They used to be known as 7 Stones

According to Kpop Map, Top Secret used to be known as 7 Stones and was created by JSL Company. The names of the members include AIn, JungHoon, K, KyeongHa, Woo Young, YoHan and YongHyeon. Woo Young is the band member who does the rap lyrics on “She.”

RELATED POSTS ON THE INQUISITR

Lee Min Ho, Donghae, JaeJong, And BTS’ V In The Top 100 Most Handsome Faces of Kpop And Kdramas 2016

Park Bom Says She’s Still A Pro Singer Despite 2NE1 Breakup — What CL, Dara And Minzy Are Doing Now

EXO Topples BTS For Highest K-Pop Album Sales Of 2016 For Male Idol Group — Block B’s ‘Toy’ Rules Downloads [Video]

Suzy Bae Of Miss A Working On New Album — New Photo Shows Her In Studio With Yoon Sang, Lee Min Ho Wedding On Hold?

One Of The Top Secret Members Looks Like Goblin’s Kim Go Eun

Netizens have noticed that Top Secret’s Kyungha looks a lot like kdrama actress Kim Go Eun, who currently stars as the main love interest in Goblin.

allkpop : How does Top Secret’s Kyungha feel about becoming an issue as Kim Go Eun’s look-… https://t.co/LpulrdKyjB) pic.twitter.com/fhfyhd3s0P — KpopNews (@KpopNewsAc) January 6, 2017

According to All Kpop, Kyungha has since shared his thoughts about being compared to Kim Go Eun. Based on his comments, he doesn’t seem bothered by the comparison in the least.

“It’s such an honor. I’ve often heard that I look like a female celebrity, but this was the first time that I was told that I look like Kim Go Eun,” he said. “I was even more happy that I became an issue as the look-alike of Kim Go Eun, who’s the female lead of ‘Goblin’, the drama I enjoy watching nowadays.”

Do you think Kyungha and Kim Go Eun look alike? Let us know in the comments below.

Top Secret’s Role Models Are BIGBANG and Seventeen

The boys of Top Secret are modeling themselves after successful male Kpop idol groups that have come before them. According to Soompi, the rookie idol group’s role models are BIGBANG and Seventeen.

As Soompi reports, Top Secret revealed this fact during a showcase for Time’s Up on January 3.

“We really like BIGBANG. And we want to emulate SEVENTEEN’s stage work.” the group said.

They also shared how excited they were to finally debut.

“It’s been around three years since the seven of us started rehearsing together. Our company held a survival competition, and we were the last ones standing. We had our debut stage at ‘Inkigayo’ on January 1. It’s amazing to see that when we search our name, something actually shows up. We’ll continue to do our best.”

[Featured Image by JSL Company]