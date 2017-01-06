BBC’s ‘Real Housewives Of ISIS’: Deeply Offensive Or Highlighting A Serious Issue? [Video]

A BBC spoof reality skit “Real Housewives of ISIS” video has created a massive controversy worldwide. The video is a satire on women who are lured into joining the ISIS. It was aired as a part of BBC 2’s new show, Revolting.

The spoof is a reality show-style sketch that depicts the plight of women who travel to Syria to join ISIS and marry its fighters. The video became viral with over 21 million views and more than 90,000 comments on BBC’s official Facebook page.

The “Real Housewives of ISIS” video has generated mixed reactions from people across the world. Several people have called the video sick, offending, and tasteless. On the other hand, several people think that it is hilarious, factual, and laudable.

What is the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ Video?

The video is a parody of a successful U.S. reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Orange County and its spin-off that is set in Cheshire in northern England.

The “Real Housewives of ISIS” Video is a brilliant piece of satire. It features hijab-clad actors depicting the brides of ISIS fighters. The video begins with a woman complaining in a perfect British accent. She says, “It’s only three days till the beheading, and I’ve got no idea what I’m going to wear,” as reported by Telegraph.

Viewers FURIOUS at BBC for 'tasteless and insensitive' comedy on 'Real Housewives of ISIS' https://t.co/ljonSlvZ1b pic.twitter.com/yt2SZS0tq0 — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) January 5, 2017

In one scene, a character name Hadiya admits that she is glad she moved to Syria and the place is exactly as it was described in chat rooms. Then she is shown scrubbing the floor of a house that appears to have been bombed. Another woman says,

“Ali bought me a new chain which is eight foot long, so I can almost get outside, which is great!”

Is ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ video A Strong Message?

It is an undeniable fact that the video showcases the radicalization problem of the United Kingdom. Every year large number of Muslim women travel to Syria from all over the world to join ISIS. A large percentage of these girls are young British women.

To these naive teens, the ISIS terrorists are freedom fighters and glamorous heroes. These young girls are hit with the reality only after they become part of ISIS. They realize that the place is completely different from what they were made to believe via chat rooms.

Most of the girls are married from one ISIS fighter to next and are turned into baby-makers and house-helps. Their passports are seized, and they have no means to escape. Those caught trying to escape are brutally killed. A 17-years-old, Samra Kesinovic, was beaten to death after being caught while fleeing.

.@NickCohen4 satire is dead if we can't mock Isis terrorists. Re Housewives of Isis. https://t.co/yDnIJsz07F — Inspire (@wewillinspire) January 6, 2017

Although the “Real Housewives of ISIS” video shows that these ISIS brides have access to social media, the reality is quite the opposite. They are denied access to any social media account, and their accounts are used to recruit other brides.

By using satire, the video brilliantly depicts the state of ISIS brides and sends a strong message to young women across the world. Some argue that the girls deserve their fate, but the fact is that they are teenagers, and yes, teenagers can be naive.

No one can argue with the fact that the “Real Housewives Of ISIS” video has drawn the attention of people across the globe to a neglected grim reality of online grooming of ISIS brides. With so much online chatter the video can definitely help young girls identify the horrors of ISIS and may be perhaps, save them from committing a grave mistake.

Is the Video Offending?

The United Kingdom’s broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has confirmed that it has received 39 complaints whereas thousands of viewers have taken to social media to voice their discontent, as reported by The Times.

The BBC really made a satirical show called "The Real Housewives of ISIS" while the real housewives of ISIS are being raped and abused daily — Meraj. (@UncleMeraj) January 4, 2017

From a different perspective, the “Real Housewives of ISIS” video is offensive to the relatives of the victims. The video can be perceived as mocking the fatal mistakes committed by thousands of young ISIS brides. Gina Kathryn Beever said,

“I don’t remember comedy programs about the IRA. If this made a valid political point or satirical humor then maybe, but this is just crap, offensive, juvenile rubbish.”

The video has generated most criticism from the Muslim world. It is worth noting that the video never mentions Muslims or Islam.

BBC declined to comment on the controversy that the video has created. Jolyon Rubinstein, posted on Twitter, “Why shouldn’t we mock female jihadists?” His co-creator Heydon Prowse said that he was glad that the nation was discussing this.

Will the video do more good than bad? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

