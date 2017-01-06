Khloe Kardashian Revenge Body: Reality Star Has Not Reached Her ‘Goal Weight’ But Says ‘I Feel Great’ [Video]

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her diet and workout regiment as well as her upcoming E! reality TV series Body With Khloe Kardashian.

In an exclusive interview with E! News‘ Sibley Scoles, the youngest Kardashian sister acknowledged that she has not reached her “goal weight” but that she still feels better than ever.

“I feel great, but I believe that this is a lifestyle,” Khloe told E! News.

“This is a way of life. I’m gonna work out at least three days a week for the rest of my life.”

Khloe said her new health routine is about more than just looking good. It is part of a holistic approach to her life.

Revenge Body!!! Coming to E!!!! I am sooooooo excited!!!!???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/kfwaILWggI — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 5, 2017

“It’s for health and it’s for my sanity,” she said.

“It’s for my mental clarity. That’s why I enjoy working out.”

When asked if she was pursuing a “revenge body” to get back at anyone in particular, she reiterated that her pursuit was about much more than simply becoming more physically attractive.

“No, for me it wasn’t one person,” Khloe said.

“For me it’s getting revenge just on my life. I feel like the older I’m getting, I feel like I get better and better and I do think I look younger and I feel better than I did five years ago.”

Khloe’s adventure in physical fitness has been somewhat of an eye-opening experience for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. She’s learned a lot about herself during the process.

“People like to assume my revenge was on someone but it’s not—it was really even just everyone who called me ‘fat’ or I’m the ‘fat sister’ or this or that. But I didn’t seek that out intentionally, mine was a byproduct of me really trying to just de-stress myself and as a side effect I was like, ‘Wow!’ I started losing weight.”

Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian premieres on E! on Thursday, January 12, at 8 p.m.

While the reality show will be focused on health and fitness, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some twists and surprises thrown in.

“A surprise message from a familiar face! On Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian‘s Thursday, January 12, series premiere, one very lucky contestant gets an emotional boost of confidence from Khloé Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, as seen in a new sneak peek,” Emily Marcus writes in an Us Weekly preview of the show.

“In her new fitness show, Kardashian, 32, recruits 16 individuals struggling with weight loss, and supports them in reaching and exceeding their goals by enlisting the best trainers, doctors and stylists Hollywood has to offer.”

Spoiler: A contestant named Stephanie will receive the message from Kylie in the first episode.

“This means that contestant Stephanie gets the royal treatment from the host’s beauty squad, which includes nail artist Britney Tokyo, makeup artist Ashley Holm and hair stylist Jen Atkin,” Marcus explains in the Us Weekly preview.

“It’s all in preparation for Stephanie to show off her new physique at a pool party in front of some people who have wronged and doubted her in the past.”

.@KylieJenner reduces a contestant to tears on @KhloeKardashian‘s Revenge Body in this new series teaser: https://t.co/3p0xVoHElH pic.twitter.com/9Gz5e2hVVS — MTV UK (@MTVUK) January 6, 2017

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both pros when it comes to reality TV success, obviously. With the two of them working on Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian together, it’s bound to do well.

After the success of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Khloe has starred in several spin-off reality TV series, including Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe & Lamar, and Kocktails with Khloe. She has also appeared as a guest on dozens of other reality TV shows and talk shows, according to her IMDB profile.

We look forward to Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian and hope it will send a body-positive message about personal fitness and well being.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]