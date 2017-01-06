‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ 1.6 Update: Reddit User Finds Dark Zone Leaderboard, Possible PTS Date Hint, And Microtransactions In The Future? [Rumors]

Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 update is anticipated in year two, and with it, Reddit user seb851s discovered a screen shot of what may be a Dark Zone leaderboard. A datamine discovery had already revealed what could be a leaderboard, and now there are screenshots that support this revelation.

There is also a possible PTS date coming next week.

Microtransaction Buzz Revisited

Additionally, there’s some buzz going around regarding hints of possible future microtransactions. This occurred early last year, too. Could Massive also be going the way of free-to-play for year two content in The Division? Fans have been busy deciphering or filtering out lines of code in the datamine leak. They came across this particular line that could suggest the addition of microtransactions in the future.

“Unlocks a pack of 1000 Phoenix Credits for use in Tom Clancy’s The Division.”

So does this mean that instead of farming Phoenix Credits the old fashioned way, one could bypass this and just make an online purchase for these credits?

Perhaps players have forgotten that Ubisoft had issued a statement last year that there will be no such microtransactions as was once speculated, according to PC Gamer, and that Phoenix Credits are “purely an in-game mechanic.”

“In Tom Clancy’s The Division, there is no in-game currency that you can buy with real-world money. There will be DLC packs available through first party stores containing customization items, but these are optional and limited to items that have no influence on gameplay. An example of this are themed outfits for the agent’s customization slots.”

It was even further emphasized last year by Ubisoft (via Eurogamer) that there will not be microtransactions. This even included vanity items.

Some wondered what constituted a “microtransaction,” as PC Gamer thought the definition wasn’t entirely clear, but it was later clarified by Ubisoft in the aforementioned statement.

This is quite common in the gaming community, and according to YouTuber Like Butter, he says this trend may be because of companies like EA and Activision, both of which got the ball rolling on this method. If done properly, microtransactions can work. Hearthstone is such an example, and the game was touted as more of a “pay-to-win” title, where you’d pay for progression.

Like Butter made comparisons to other games that featured successful microtransactions. Rainbow Six Siege already uses microtransactions, so why not The Division? For instance, according to Gamespot, you can purchase 600 Rainbow Six Siege Credits for $4.99.

“R6 Credits are an optional premium currency that will be available at launch in packs of 600, 1200, 2670, 4920 or 7560. A pack of 600 R6 Credits will cost $4.99 USD, with larger bundles offering more Credits per dollar.”

Will Tom Clancy’s The Division work well with a microtransaction method should this datamined code turn out to be true? Will it be released in 1.6 or at least within the year two content?

Reddit Dark Zone Leaderboard Found?

An interesting reveal was made via Reddit where what could be a leaderboard has been discovered. However, this has not been confirmed as of this writing.

As you can see, the picture looks like it’s in a Dark Zone checkpoint. The stats listed seem to mirror those found on the stats screen of UPlay. Under “Rogue Activities,” there are “Survive Manhunts,” “Hijack Extractions,” “Kill Named Enemies,” and “Kill Rogues.” “Weekly Activities” was also shown. Take this with a grain of salt, as this is only a rumor.

The Division PTS Release Date?

Over at Gaming Bolt, there was an update regarding the Elite Task Force who was chosen to work with Massive’s sister company Red Storm on the 1.6 update. This will be comprised of content creators and the community in delving further into the future of the Tom Clancy game. The developers look to be hinting at a public test server (PTS) release next week, from January 11 to January 13.

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]