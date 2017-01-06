‘Veep’ Season 6 Release Date: HBO Schedule For New Season To Be Announced Soon [Spoilers]

Fans of HBO’s award-winning political comedy Veep might not have all that long to wait for the show’s new season. When asked about the show’s Season 6 release date on Twitter, showrunner David Mandel confirmed that HBO will announce a release date very soon. Whilst Mandel didn’t confirm exactly when that premiere date is coming, HBO typically provides release dates for its April shows towards the end of January. With that in mind, fans of Veep should have a release date for the new season very soon.

There’s been a good deal of speculation around exactly when Veep will air this year. Both Veep and Silicon Valley usually premiere at the same time as HBO’s hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones– however, with 2017’s Game of Thrones season being pushed back into later in the year, fans fear that HBO could do the same with Veep.

With that in mind, according to HBO Binge, one Veep fan took to Twitter to ask showrunner David Mandel if the show will similarly be pushed back. However, Mandel’s confirmation that HBO will announce a release date for Veep soon suggests that the network has no such plans. That being said, it’s impossible to be certain on HBO’s release plans for Veep, until the network itself provides confirmation, that is. As aforementioned, if Veep Season 6 is to release in April, a confirmation will likely come from HBO by the end of the month.

The most likely scenario is that HBO will unpair Veep from Game of Thrones. According to Paste Magazine, HBO has already moved The Leftovers into their Spring schedule in order to fill the gap left by Game of Thrones. As it stands, both Veep and Silicon Valley are likely to be premiere alongside The Leftovers instead of Game of Thrones this year.

Veep originally premiered on HBO in April 2012 and was created by Armando Iannucci as an adaptation of the British sitcom The Thick of It. Ahead of the show’s fifth season, Iannucci announced that he would be stepping down as Veep‘s showrunner, casting doubt over the future of the show. However, HBO quickly replaced Iannucci with David Mandel and the show continued to receive critical acclaim throughout its fifth season, despite such a drastic change in production staff.

That being said, Veep‘s direction in 2017 is still relatively unknown. The show’s fifth season ended last year, with President Selina Meyer, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus losing the presidential election, after a long fought fight. With that in mind, exactly what Selina Meyer and her team of inept staff will do next is a complete mystery.

In a series of interviews ahead of Season 6, showrunner David Mandel has given away a few key details. Season 6 will apparently see Meyer adjusting to life as a private citizen, after spending a number of years as vice-president, and then president. She’ll apparently still have loyal assistant Gary, played by Tony Hale, by her side, but each other member of her team will have moved on to other things away from Selina. In fact, newly elected congressman Jonah played by Timothy Simons will be the only one still in politics.

Filming for the new season is already well underway and is expected to be completed ahead of its release this spring. However, HBO is yet to officially confirm exactly when Veep Season 6 will return to television screens.

