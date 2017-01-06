Bethenny Frankel Lawsuit: Why She’s Going After Her Ex-Husband Once Again

Bethenny Frankel has finally settled her divorce from Jason Hoppy almost four years after she initially filed for divorce. At the time, Bethenny and Jason had only been married for a little over two years, and by all accounts, the divorce should have been settled quickly. And while they had worked out a custody agreement for their daughter Bryn, the money between them kept lingering. During their marriage, Bethenny had sold her company, Skinnygirl Cocktails, to another company and made a reported $100 million. In addition, Frankel had bought a Tribeca apartment for a reported $5 million, which they renovated together.

According to a new TMZ report, Bethenny Frankel isn’t completely done with her ex-husband, even though the divorce is completely settled. Apparently, there are still some kinks to work through, as she’s learning that her lawyers may have done some paperwork that benefits her ex-husband. Even though Jason got kicked out of the Tribeca apartment and she sold it quickly for a minor profit from the sales price, it sounds like Hoppy just scored another win in the financial battle between them.

It turns out @Bethenny Frankel knows a thing or two about career success… https://t.co/1h34PYjBO0 pic.twitter.com/3jU875fMKC — POPSUGAR Career (@popsugarcareer) December 26, 2016

Back in 2011 when the couple bought the apartment, Jason Hoppy wanted his name on the deal. Bethenny Frankel wanted the apartment in her name, as she was the one dishing out the $5 million for the Tribeca loft. He apparently convinced her to put the apartment in a trust. While she didn’t like the idea, she supposedly went along with the idea. Their lawyers drafted the document. After the divorce papers were filed, Bethenny learned that the trust gave her ex-husband 50 percent ownership in the loft, which means he could be entitled to half the money she made from the sale of the condo.

What’s even more frustrating for her is that he lived in the apartment for the past four years while she was working to pay for several homes. Hoppy didn’t dish out a single penny, as the judge had ordered her to pay spousal support. Now, Bethenny Frankel is suing her lawyers for at least $2 million, as she claims they made a mistake in her paperwork. It sounds like Hoppy could score another win in this divorce if she doesn’t get her way.

“Jason is thrilled that this chapter of his life is over; he is extremely pleased with the settlement that was reached. Jason looks forward to the future and enjoying that time privately with family, friends and most important to him, his daughter,” Hoppy’s lawyer has told PEOPLE when the divorce settlement was reached in 2016 after several years of battling it out in court.

Bethenny has kept a low profile about the divorce and she has yet to reveal why they are really divorcing. While she has said that there was no cheating, it sounds like Jason may have been jealous of her sudden success.

Bethenny Frankel Out And About In New York – December 21, 2016 https://t.co/6e6ovdGWNj #BethennyFrankel pic.twitter.com/75QNDhppGh — Stalk Celebs (@stalkcelebs_) December 22, 2016

“Out of respect for her privacy and the well-being of her daughter, Bethenny is declining to comment. We can confirm that the divorce has been resolved. Our client is ecstatic that this long chapter is over, and she is looking forward to moving on with her life,” Bethenny Frankel’s lawyer Allan Mayefsky told PEOPLE when the divorce was finalized, but she had previously spoken out about the frustrations of the divorce dragging on.

“I feel like I’m on the 18th hole of the golf round now. I feel like we’re here,” Frankel said previously about her divorce, according to PEOPLE, adding, “I feel like I survived something. When it all shakes down, I’ll be a woman who has not kind of just felt backed into a corner. I stayed strong and I did what was best for myself, my daughter, for women.”

What do you think of Bethenny Frankel going after her lawyers, so she can get the money back that her ex-husband miraculously scored in the sale of the apartment they once shared?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]