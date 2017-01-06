Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson To Star On ‘KUWTK,’ Spinoff For Couple In Works?

Khloe Kardashian and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson are rumored to be open to starring in upcoming episodes of the family’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV show and could soon even launch their own spinoff.

Hollywood Life reports the couple has been receptively discussing the prospect of having at least parts of their still-blossoming relationship play out before TV cameras.

“Tristan has no problem being on Khloe’s reality show,” said a source.

“He has even joked with Khloe that they would be great on TV together if they ever got their own spin-off. He is open to sharing his life with Khloe with the world.”

Kardashian and Thompson have grown virtually inseparable over the three months they have publicly dated, seemingly winning over admirers by the day with the way they seem dedicated and committed to one another.

It’s even been reported that Kardashian recently secured a home in Cleveland to be closer to her much younger NBA stud.

Word is Thompson’s Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James is now among that crowd of growing admirers.

“LeBron rants and raves about how good and competitive Tristan is and how much happier he is on and off the court and that’s all because of Khloe,” said a source.

“It was extremely important for Savannah (James’ wife) to make Khloe part of the Cavs’ family because by the looks of things, sooner or later she’s going to become part of Tristan’s family.”

James’ reported newfound approval of the coupling comes as a far cry from the way he was rumored to be feeling at the start of the season when the couple first went public with their union.

The four-time league MVP and three-time champion team captain was rumored to be bothered by all the time Kardashian was spending around the team and the potential distractions she could bring to their Cavs’ locker room and defense of their NBA title.

“LeBron is not going to take any nonsense and if Tristan starts focusing on being on TV and being a celebrity while dating Khloe, then that is where the problems will come,” a source said back then.

“LeBron wants everyone to be ready to repeat as champs and bring another title to Cleveland.”

Several media outlets also reported James and Thompson openly quarreled over Kardashian’s presence prior to the team’s season-opener and ring ceremony, with Thompson taking the position, “Khloe’s coming to every damn game she chooses.”

Still, others reported James may have really been spooked by talk of the so-called “Kardashian Kurse.”

The 32-year-old Kardashian has been in a number of other high-profile relationships, all of them publicly ending in disappointment and with her exes suffering through prolonged stretches of hard times after the breakup became public news.

She was previously married to NBA star Lamar Odom before his career tragically flamed out amid rampant drug use. Recently, Odom spent weeks in a hospital and months in rehab after suffering a near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel.

Kardashian was also later linked to fellow NBA star James Harden during the same season his Houston Rockets dipped from a No. 2 Western Conference playoff seed all the way down to a No. 8.

Finally, she dated NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. during the time he suffered through the worse start to a season of his three-year career.

In addition, older sister Kim was married to NBA veteran Kris Humphries for all of 72 days and her current husband, hip-hop star Kanye West, recently spent nearly two weeks in a California hospital following a “psychotic” meltdown.

Still, the 25-year-old Thompson is rumored to have told James he sees Kardashian as his “good-luck charm.”

