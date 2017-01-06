Lamar Odom Leaves Rehab Amid Reality Show Claims, How Does Khloe Kardashian Feel?

Lamar Odom is out of rehab and ready for his next career move.

After completing a 35-day treatment program at a San Diego rehab facility, Lamar Odom was spotted in Beverly Hills, where he spoke of the “awesome” and “life-changing” experience before dropping some major news about his future in television.

“I might do a reality show,” Lamar Odom announced to TMZ while walking down the street after exiting a store.

Continuing to speak with the outlet as he posed for a couple of photos with fans, Lamar Odom confirmed that he had not spoken to the Kardashian family or his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, since leaving treatment. That said, he revealed that he has remained cordial with the family and said he intended to speak with them soon.

Lamar Odom entered rehab at the end of last year just over one year after he suffered a drug overdose while partying at a legal brothel in Pahrump, Nevada.

“After consulting with his family and friends, and meeting with Dr. Travis Stork of The Doctors, he has decided it is best he take time to focus on himself,” Lamar Odom’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly last month.

“He is dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle and being the best father he can be to his children. Lamar asks that the public please respect his privacy at this time and truly appreciates the love and support of his family, friends and fans.”

Lamar Odom was found unconscious at a brothel on October 13, 2015 and right away, his now-ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, boarded a private jet and flew to be by his side. Also along for the trip were Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. For days, Lamar Odom was in a coma with organs failing, but thankfully, he eventually woke up and was transferred to a hospital in Los Angeles, where Kardashian and her family continued to visit him frequently.

As Lamar Odom continued to recover, Kardashian dropped her request for divorce and rumors began swirling in regard to their possible reunion. While Kardashian never confirmed she and Odom were back on, her relationship with James Harden came to an end in late 2015 and in early 2016, she and Lamar Odom were seen discussing their potential reconciliation during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Lamar Odom continued to spend time with his former wife for the first few months of 2016 but by spring, Kardashian refiled documents to end her marriage as rumors claimed Odom had allegedly returned to drugs and alcohol.

Khloe Kardashian has not yet spoken out about Lamar Odom’s recent stint in rehab, but according to new report, she’s not focusing on her ex-husband. Instead, she’s enjoying her new romance with Tristan Thompson and preparing for the January 12 premiere of her new E! television series, Revenge Body.

“Khloe’s mind is on her new TV show and her new man. She’s happy for [Lamar Odom] and she wishes the best for him, but her focus is very much on the here and now,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 6.

“Getting in touch with him, even to congratulate him, is just going to drag up the past and she’s not trying to do that right now.”

In a post on her app on January 4, Kardashian revealed she was in love with her new man.

“I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time. I’m the happiest I’ve been in years. It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back,” she said.

Lamar Odom has yet to confirm where and when his potential reality show will air.

[Featured Image by JP Yim/Getty Images]