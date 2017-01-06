‘Destiny’: Xur’s Exotic Goods For Jan. 6, Three Of Coins Returns

It’s a New Year, but the same old Xûr in Destiny. The Agent of the Nine has taken root in the Reef for the weekend of Friday, January 6, and is not offering much in the way of excitement. His inventory has rotated a bit, however, with Glass Needles out and Three of Coins in for PS4 and Xbox One players.

The official Bungie Help Twitter account explained Xûr’s “Curios may vary weekly for the foreseeable future.” This started with the vendor’s appearance before Christmas when he began selling two different selections of Heavy Ammo Synthesis. Still, the return of Three of Coins is welcome for those looking to increase their chance of an Exotic drop in Strike and Crucible playlists.

This week’s hiding spot for Xur is in the Reef social area, yet again. You’ll want to turn right from the spawn point, head down the stairs past the Bounty vendor, and then go in the first door to the right of the bottom of the stairs. The Agent of the Nine is tucked away in a corner on the right.

Xûr and his items will only be available in Destiny through Sunday morning. He will be gone as soon as the clock strikes 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Exotic Gear on Sale

Curios

Material Exchange

Name Type Cost Motes of Light Consumable 2 Strange Coins Exotic Shard Material 7 Strange Coins

For those wondering what to get, here are a few helpful hints.

Monte Carlo

The Monte Carlo is for those Guardians who want to make the most out of their melee ability. This Auto Rifle reduces Melee cooldown when dealing damage and can completely recharge the Melee ability with kills. This stacks excellently with Exotic armor such as Sealed Ahamkara Grasps for Hunters, which grants Nightstalkers two Smoke Grenades and Gunslingers two Throwing Knives.

Helm of Inmost Light

The Helm of Inmost Light is a Striker Titan specific Helmet. It’s intrinsic “Recklessness” perk grants the “Death from Above” and “Headstrong” perks by default, leaving Strikers to select other options.

The pure 76 Intellect stat is low for those seeking a coveted T12 roll. Additionally, the perks combination of “Hands-On” and “Second Thoughts” combined with “Better Already” are just okay, but Destiny players will want to re-roll this piece with Glass Needles regardless.

Young Ahamkara’s Spine

Gunslingers get this Hunter Exotic from Xur’s inventory this week. The Year Two version of Young Ahamkara’s Spine grants an additional Tripmine Grenade as its innate perk in addition to extending grenade duration by 30 seconds.

Destiny players will also have the option between the “Fastball” perk for increased grenade throw distance and “Impact Induction” for bonus grenade energy on melee hits. Plus, there’s the choice of faster reloads for Pulse Rifles or Machine Guns.

An extra Tripmine Grenade in PVP is invaluable, which makes this a must pick-up for Destiny Gunslingers who don’t have this Exotic piece yet. The 92 max Discipline roll turns in a 91 percent T12 roll, which is the best of the week.

Light Beyond Nemesis

This helmet helped turn Warlocks into orb-generating machines in Destiny Year One. The Year Two versions continue producing extra orbs with the “Keeper of the Pack” perk, but not as many overall. It still excels in helping players revive teammates faster in PVP modes such as Elimination and Trials of Osiris.

The random optional perks include the choice between bonus Super energy from minion kills via “Inverse Shadow” or Heavy Weapon kills in PVE. Meanwhile, the “Better Already” perk starts shield recovery immediately after picking up Orbs of Light.

The 94 max Intellect roll is fairly poor for Destiny Warlocks this week. Consider using Glass Needles for a better number if picked up and shoot for “Inverse Shadow” in the third column and “Infusion” for the fourth column.

