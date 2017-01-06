Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Take Love To New Level: Where’s Tom Cruise’s Daughter Suri?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx just might be the most famous celebrity couple when it comes to rankings of duos who have successfully and skillfully avoided the paparazzi’s ever-present photographic lenses. Katie, known as an actress and Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, typically is spotted solo or with her daughter Suri Cruise rather than a male companion. Now, however, a new report claims that Holmes and her boyfriend just took their love to a new level by ringing in the New Year as lovebirds.

Katie and Jamie headed to Miami to celebrate New Year’s Eve, according to Us Weekly, which also revealed that the “super private” couple is “still going strong.” One insider told Us that the actress, 38, and Foxx, 49, dined in South Beach one evening, and another source shared that when it was time to ring in 2017 the following night, the duo went to Soho House Miami.

Attempting to keep their dating life as a couple private since October 2013, Jamie and Katie were seen after midnight “holding hands while walking near the pool” at the hotel and members-only club, an eyewitness told the media outlet. The insider also revealed the quality of their romance.

“[Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are] very serious.”

As for Suri, the actress’ 10-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, is “well aware of their relationship,” according to the source.

In addition to spending New Year’s Eve together, Foxx took Holmes on a jet to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month to celebrate her birthday. Jaime and Katie spent the weekend together, residing in a private suite at the luxe Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort.

“They wanted to be very discreet and had everything delivered to their room and taken care of by a personal butler,” a source told Us.

When it comes to whether Suri spends time with her dad Tom Cruise when her mom is with Foxx, Life & Style reported last month that Suri would be spending “another Christmas without her dad,” citing a source’s claim that Tom would be “too busy spending time with fellow Scientologists.”

Cruise and Holmes welcomed their daughter in 2006, but he reportedly planned to spend part of his holidays at the church’s headquarters in Florida with his son Connor, according to the insider, who also claimed that it is Scientology that has led to Tom’s “disconnect” from the 10-year-old.

“[Tom Cruise’s] involvement in Scientology has caused him to disconnect from Suri, which members are encouraged to do with those who leave the faith.”

Another source told Life & Style that when compared to the extravagant holiday experience that Cruise once provided to his little girl, the “lack of contact” between dad and daughter has made a dramatic difference in her holidays.

“They would have lavish holiday feasts, and Tom would give Suri the run of the store at FAO Schwarz or take her to a VIP day at one of the Disney parks,” revealed the insider.

As the Inquisitr reported, it has allegedly been more than three years since Tom Cruise celebrated Christmas with Suri, and he reportedly cut ties with the 10-year-old as well as his former wife Katie Holmes.

But although her dad allegedly is missing from her life, Suri remains close to her mom. Holmes spent part of her birthday last month bonding with her daughter, reported Hollywood Life.

Katie rarely posts photos of her 10-year-old, but during her birthday weekend, she shared snaps of the fun the two had. The actress and her adorable mini-me even share a weakness for cupcakes and bowling.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ birthday vibes ! A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

Since Holmes also spent part of her birthday with boyfriend Jamie Foxx, blogger Perez Hilton speculated that those rare photos of Suri were an attempt on Katie’s part to try to “distract” everyone from her getaway with Foxx.

Pointing out that Jamie and his gal pal still have not publicly confirmed their relationship, he noted that she had “quite the weekend celebrating between her secret maybe-boyfriend and her daughter.” Their “ultra-private getaway in honor of her big day” was kept as under the radar as possible, with their private jet to Cabo consisting only of the lovebirds and the two pilots.

[Featured Image by Win McNamee/Getty Images]