Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Done For Good? Why The Troubled Couple Reportedly Decided To Finally Call It Quits

Rob Kardashian has finally reached a tipping point with Blac Chyna. Following a hot start to their relationship, including a fast engagement and a baby, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is placing the wedding plans on hold. Are they done for good?

Radar Online reports that Rob’s health was one reason he put the brakes on the engagement. Rob landed himself in the hospital last week because of diabetes complications related to his weight gain. The reality star apparently wants to lose weight before tying the knot with Chyna.

“He will not marry Blac Chyna looking like he does!” an inside source revealed.

“The hospitalization was just a huge wake-up call and now he knows that he must lose this weight because, if not, he could die.”

Rob recently shared a video of himself on social media that proved he hasn’t lost a lot of weight. The video features Rob at his mountain home in the Calabasas, California where he lives with Chyna and their newborn, Dream. To make matters worse, Rob and Chyna just announced plans to open their own fitness club, so losing weight is one of his top priorities in the New Year.

“Rob knows that if he doesn’t lose weight that his fitness company will tank,” a source shared.

Unfortunately, Rob doesn’t handle pressure very well. “He has a lot of pressure on him right now and he usually turns to food to cope with it,” the insider stated.

“Everyone in his family just wants him to be happy and he is simply not happy being overweight and unhealthy like he is.”

In addition to Rob’s weight struggles, a source told Radar Online that his sister, Kourtney Kardashian, is upset with him after his blowout fight with Chyna. Kourtney lashed out at Rob for getting in a fight with the mother of his child and soon-to-be wife.

“The family are keeping their distance at the moment, but Kourtney tore into him when she finally saw him. She’s furious at how immature he’s acting and how insensitive he’s being to a new mom,” a source revealed.

“Blac’s hormones are still all over the place and she could be having post-natal issues. Freaking out at her is not right and Kourtney gave him a huge earful about his responsibilities as a father, even guilt tripping him over what their dad would say. It really hit home – mainly because it was from Kourtney.”

While Rob Kardashian deals with family drama, Just Jared is reporting that Chyna and Rob are taking a break so that they can focus on raising their new daughter. Chyna recently shared a picture of Rob holding their daughter on social media, who just turned 2-months-old.

“It’s safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family,” an insider explained.

“It’s not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.”

That being said, Chyna might have a hard time gaining the trust of Rob’s family. According to Entertainment Tonight, Rob’s family understands what Chyna is going through but will stick by Rob no matter what happens.

“The family does feel bad for Chyna at certain points,” a source stated.

“It’s hard to deal with a person suffering from depression and mood disorders. There are days that are bad and then good. Everything hinges on how Rob is doing the moment he wakes up — is he going to work that day, will he be a dad this day? The girls understand that Chyna is in a tough place, but ultimately, their priority is Rob and they will stand by him until the end.”

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]