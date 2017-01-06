Taylor Swift Did Not Reach Out To Calvin Harris, Nor Did She Thank Him Ahead Of Her New Album [Debunked]

Taylor Swift did not call her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris, while drunk with friends over the holidays.

Although a new report suggests that Taylor Swift recently reached out to her former boyfriend, whom she split from last spring, Gossip Cop has since shot down the report as “completely untrue.”

“[Taylor Swift] can’t ‘shake off’ her feelings” for Harris, the National Enquirer revealed to readers this week. “Taylor thinks she threw away a good man [and] when she has too much to drink, she gets very sentimental about him.”

According to the incorrect report, Taylor Swift reached out to Calvin Harris sometime between Christmas and the New Year’s holiday as she celebrated with her squad of girl friends and their boyfriends and husbands.

“[Taylor Swift] tipped a few too many and decided to call [Harris] to wish him a happy holiday, but it ended up being a drunken voicemail, begging his forgiveness and admitting she’d done him wrong,” the fake insider continued, adding that the 27-year-old singer was “horrified” by her antics after the fact and wished she could rewind and erase her entire message.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris have stayed mum in regard to the nature in recent months, but by all accounts, they don’t appear to be in contact at all and after the National Enquirer article was shared, a source spoke out about the situation.

In response to the story, a source close to both Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris told Gossip Cop that it sounds “more like the Enquirer was drunk when they came up with this absurd story,” adding, “but don’t worry Enquirer, no one is believing this one.”

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris began dating in early 2015 and split at the end of spring 2016. Weeks later, Taylor Swift moved on with Tom Hiddleston and while Harris had previously tweeted that he and Swift remained respectful of one another after their split, he removed the tweet after photos of her and Hiddleston on the beach hit the web in mid-June.

Just months ago, the National Enquirer was caught sharing yet another incorrect report in regard to Swift’s love life and potentially upcoming new music.

“Taylor Swift is so thrilled to have added Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston to her lengthy catalog of ex-boyfriends that she wrote them to say thanks!” an alleged source revealed to the outlet in September, via a report by Gossip Cop. “Taylor had a dry spell for months since her tour ended and simply could not write her own material for an album.”

The rumored report went on to reveal that Taylor Swift was thrilled that she had suddenly been flooded with inspiration and ideas for new songs and suggested she was planning to compare Harris and Hiddleston on an upcoming track.

“She is so happy — ecstatic that the songs are flooding into her head! She is working on some hilarious material comparing the two men in her life — and people’s reaction to them,” the source continued. “After successfully ‘shaking off’ two breakups in a row, [Taylor Swift] felt generous enough to send thank-you notes to both guys.”

“She just wrote, ‘Thanks for the inspiration,'” the outlet alleged.

However, Taylor Swift never sent mean-spirited “thank you” messages to Calvin Harris or Tom Hiddleston and the suggestion that she was did so was “made up,” as Gossip Cop confirmed.

Taylor Swift was rumored to be releasing a new album last year but 2016 came and went with no new compilation. Now, as fans await new music, Swift is staying mum about her plans to release a new album and when she may do so.

