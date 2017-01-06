George R. R. Martin Still Silent About ‘The Winds Of Winter,’ 2017 Release Date Might Happen

The release date of George R.R. Martin’s highly-anticipated book The Winds of Winter has been a long time mystery for many of his fans. It was six years ago since he released his last book titled A Dance with Dragons and fans are starting to get really frustrated.

Despite the demands of the fans, George R.R. Martin is still unfazed and very much silent about any confirmation regarding the release date of The Winds of Winter. It was last January 02, 2016 since he last addressed the issue on his personal LiveJournal blog. The Business Insider reported that the blog post explained at length the status of The Winds of Winter. Martin wrote.

“Believe me, it gave me no pleasure to type those words. You’re disappointed, and you’re not alone. My editors and publishers are disappointed, HBO is disappointed, my agents and foreign publishers and translators are disappointed… but no one could possibly be more disappointed than me.”

Many fans thought that he will do the same this year. But much the to the fans displeasure, there were none.

Fans Abandon All Hope

George R.R. Martin announces a graphic novel adaptation of one of his Dunk and Egg novellas. https://t.co/OBYOrIRuRt pic.twitter.com/dq3Htg9XQe — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) December 18, 2016

The Winds of Winter has been a hot topic at Reddit for quite some time. A lot of George R.R. Martin followers discuss sample chapters and expressed their release date frustrations in the thread. The first post on the thread, according to the International Business Times, mentioned that fans should abandon all hope. This is a very clear expression of what most of the ASOFEI readers are feeling.

Many of the commenters on the thread assume that George R.R. Martin is not working very hard on the book. The moderators of the thread, however, shares a different sentiment about The Winds of Winter author. Lauren, one of the moderators, said.

“I don’t think that’s true, but then again I have no proof. The trouble with fan criticism is that some people will always complain no matter what you do. If [Martin] rushed and came out with a mediocre book, he would face just as many complaints.”

A Lot Of Rumors

George R.R. Martin's new book has been published! pic.twitter.com/6FlMlhtQcD — Tommy (@DeathBy_Stereo) December 27, 2016

The past year has plagued Martin with rumors about the impending release of The Winds of Winter and many reasons have been cited as the cause of the delay. The book was rumored to be released before the Season 6 premiere of Game of Thrones. When that did not happen, several dates like Christmas or New Year were cited as the actual release date.

Other stories include a delay due to George R.R. Martin losing the book’s original manuscript, the book has already been canceled, and a revamp on the storyline caused a major set back. Although all of these are just rumors, it further adds to the frustration of the readers.

2017 Might Be The Year

George R.R. Martin reveals that there are "a lot of dark chapters" in The Winds of Winter. Uh-oh…or duh. https://t.co/PZaSZPYwcC pic.twitter.com/akCky68LTM — Winter is Coming (@WiCnet) January 4, 2017

However, not all hope seems lost for the fans waiting for The Winds of Winter. It has been speculated that George R.R. Martin will not release any sample chapters this year. While this might seem like bad news, but G.R.R. Martin fans believe otherwise.

The last time Martin released a sample was on May 10, 2016, replacing the previously released sample chapter about Alayne. The latest sample chapter talks about Arianne Martell, a character which was not tackled by the HBO TV series Game of Thrones.

Many believe that the lack of a chapter sample only meant one thing – the book is near its completion date. However, as always with the case of G.R.R. Martin, it is difficult to assume.

Those who had been waiting for it for six years will have to wait a bit longer. The author did say that he will make an announcement on his personal blog as soon as he completes it. Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin followers can satiate their frustration by watching the seventh season of Game of Thrones by the middle of the year.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]