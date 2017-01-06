‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Cast: Corinne Olympios Proud To Be Season 21’s Villain, Nick Viall Impressed By Her ‘Assertiveness’

After just a single episode of The Bachelor 2017, the Bachelor Nation has reportedly found this season’s villain in Corinne Olympios. According to a new report, the multi-million dollar business owner irked, not only her co-contestants, but many of the fans as well during the premiere. Corinne, however, was not disheartened by the title but in fact thrilled to be called the new villain of The Bachelor Season 21.

Perez Hilton claimed that Corinne Olympios was actually “proud” to be called the villain of The Bachelor 2017. Rather than being upset because fans have “judged” her based on a single episode alone, Corinne reportedly “appreciated the title.” The site further claimed that even her parents were “proud” of their daughter’s behavior in the mansion.

As seen in the sneak peek for Monday’s episode of The Bachelor 2017, Corinne Olympios made another bold move to stand out from the rest of the Season 21 contestants. During a photo shoot with Nick Viall, Corinne took off her bikini top, revealing her bare chest not only to the bachelor, but to the other girls, crew, and the entire bachelor nation.

If kissing Nick on the first day shocked most of the Bachelor contestants, Corinne’s new antic clearly surprised them even more. It seems like her assertiveness paid off as she received another rose at the end of the night.

“Dad would be proud. Even though I was naked,” she told the cameras.

Do you think Corinne’s dad really will be proud of her topless moment? #TheBachelor https://t.co/9dvSPFuQOU pic.twitter.com/R4XGJRErRk — The Bachelor (@BTV_Bachelor) January 5, 2017

In the most recent episode of The Bachelor 2017, Corinne Olympios surprised everyone by being the first one to plant a kiss on Nick Viall. Corinne said that she really has this urge to kiss Nick, saying he was so “dreamy” and “cute.” The contestant added that she just cannot control herself around someone as good looking as Nick.

“I didn’t come all this way to watch everybody get their chance. I always go after what I want I want Nick right now,” Corinne said before she interrupted Nick and Vanessa’s time together.

Although she was surprised by how forward Corinne was, Nick ended up kissing her back.

“Corinne’s a bit of a firecracker. Being the first to plant a kiss on me, it’s a strong move. I didn’t feel totally comfortable but honestly I hope that none of the women saw us,” he said.

Despite that bold move, Corinne Olympios failed to get the first impression rose. Nick Viall gave the first rose to Rachel Lindsay, a 31-year-old lawyer from Dallas. Nick shared that he was taken by Rachel’s aura and presence, saying she stood out from the rest the moment she got out of the limo.

“When we talked a little bit more, it was so easy to talk to you. I had fun talking to you and as I continue to think about this rose, it just seems so obvious to me that you’re the person that I absolutely want to give it to,” Nick told Rachel.

Corinne Olympios, however, did not at all seemed fazed by Nick Viall’s decision. She was confident that she’ll end up winning The Bachelor 2017.

“I got a rose. I feel very confident because I kissed Nick already in night one. At the end of this, I don’t want to be a runner-up or something cute like that. I know what I need to do and nobody’s getting in my way.”

On his People blog, Nick Viall admitted that Corinne Olympios definitely left an impression on him. While he was surprised by the kiss, the Bachelor respected Corinne’s assertiveness.

[Featured Image by ABC]