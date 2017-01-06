Kendall Jenner Shows Off Snake Tattoo In Shoot For V Magazine

Kendall Jenner has never been shy to get in front of the camera. She was recently featured in a shoot for V Magazine in which she flaunts a temporary snake tattoo.

Kendall’s shoot for V Magazine featured her posing next to a tattoo artist who seems to be carrying on with the tattoo work on her derriere. The 21-year-old rocked a saucy tattoo of a snake on her right thigh. Models have been known to shy off from any modifications on their skins so of course the tattoo most likely temporary and probably part of the art for the photo shoot.

Jenner’s shoot was for the 2017 spring issue of V Magazine. Kendal was one of the few models that were selected for the shoot including Amber Valletta, Amber Valletta, Ellen Rosa, Carolyn Murphy, Lara Stone and Joan Smalls. It is not secret that Jenner has adores body art which perhaps why she was so excited about the snake tattoo. The rest of the models that participated in the shoot also got some ink art on their skin such as the Octopus tattoo on Murphy’s inner thigh.

Kendall’s photo session featured her in high cut Victoria’s Secret underwear. She matched it with a monochrome top it back sleeves dropping from the shoulders. The model also had her hair dropping to one side and just like her usual fashion she managed to pull off a stunningly beautiful emotionless look. The Kardashian-Jenner sister also confessed her love for tattoos.

“I definitely want more, eventually, I just don’t know what I would get right now,” Kendal pointed out on her app.

The model also added that she did not have any tattoo ideas in her mind though she plans something in the future. She stated that her fans would just have to wait and see what she comes up with. It is not clear whether she plans to have a permanent tattoo though that would be very unlikely. As pointed out earlier, models usually shy away from permanent tattoos. However, the latest groups of models are more open to such things.

If Kendall was to get a permanent tattoo, it would probably not be a big tattoo like the temporary snake tattoo she rocked at the V Magazine shoot. Chances are that it will be a small tattoo that will be concealed. But like she said, she currently does not have any ideas for a tattoo. It will probably be a pleasant surprise to see what the 21-year-old will come up with.

Kendall had a very busy but successful time building up her modeling career in 2016 and her hard work has clearly been paying off. She is currently one of the most successful Victoria’s Secret models and more doors have been opening up for her. This year will most likely be more busy and better for her and we look forward to more shoots from the model.

The V Magazine shoot was done in collaboration with a tattoo artist called Jenai Chin who also explained the whole process through an interview. He explained that the temporary tattoos are made using paint and airbrushing rather than a needle like in the case for permanent tattoos.

Kendall was clearly excited about the shoot and she took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video from the shoot. The video features her tugging her panties in a sexy manner, giving a better view of her sexy features. OF course, Kendal made sure that her pose flaunted her snake tattoo just beneath her low-cut underwear.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]