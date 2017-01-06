Could Sherri Papini Abduction And Disappearances Of Stacey Smart, Jessica Roggenkamp, And Amy Snow Be Related To Emerald Triangle Activity?

The Emerald Triangle encompasses a region in Northern California where Sherri Papini vanished and three other women, Stacey Smart, Jessica Roggenkamp, and Amy Snow, have mysteriously disappeared from in the past few months. This has led some to question whether activity in the area has something to do with each of these cases.

Sherri went missing during an afternoon jog near her Redding home in early November 2016. On Thanksgiving Day at around 4:30 a.m., Sherri, 34, was found on the side of a highway after flagging down a motorist. Her husband publicly described her condition after she was recovered, saying Sherri had been beaten and branded, her long blond hair had been cut off, and she was emaciated weighing only 87 pounds. Her abductors have yet to be apprehended.

Sherri told authorities her abductors kept their faces covered most of the time so she was unable to offer details about them. Nevertheless, according to ABC 10 News, Sherri said two Hispanic women with Spanish accents kidnapped her, one older than the other. Sherri and her family went into hiding not long after she was reunited with her family.

According to Inside Edition, the Emerald Triangle is made up of Mendocino County, Humboldt County, and Trinity County, each of which is “notorious for marijuana cultivation” and a “hotbed for sex trafficking and drug cartels.”

Bill Garcia, a private investigator who participated in Sherri’s case, told Inside Edition that cartels are active in the area and have been in the region and the “whole surrounding area where young women are kidnapped regularly.”

Inside Edition asserts that in 2015 in Humboldt County alone, about 352 people were reported missing. Sherri, Stacey, Jessica, and Amy all vanished in the general Emerald Triangle region, thus, speculation continues as to whether activity in the area could have played a part in their cases or not.

Stacey Smart

Stacey Smart, also known as Stacey Hamilton, was reported missing on November 2, the same day that Sherri Papini vanished. The last time Stacey, 52, had any contact with her family was October 12, and was last seen in the Lewiston area.

An exhaustive search took place of the area, including Lewiston Lake in early December, but no evidence of Stacey was found. Just last week, 100 light blue balloons were released to celebrate Stacey’s 52nd birthday, according to NBC News.

As Missing Woman Stacey Smart’s Birthday Passes, Family Holds On to Hope – NBC News https://t.co/rWMr0b6Hm3 pic.twitter.com/vwGTjQcRdk — I Have Vanished (@IHaveVanished) January 3, 2017

Her family has not given up hope they will find Stacey and have been in contact with Cameron Gamble, the hostage negotiator who reached out to Sherri Papini’s abductors on behalf of an anonymous donor who offered $50,000 for her return.

Stacey’s daughter, Nicole Santos-Hamann, told NBC that she usually speaks to her mother on a daily basis, but in early October, communication ceased. She said when she learned her mother’s phone had been disconnected, she drove to her mother’s home, but no one answered the door.

Nicole also noted that after Stacey moved in with boyfriend Tony Brand not long after meeting him, invitations for her family to visit the couple at the lake home they shared dropped. According to NBC, Nicole told Dateline that people have said they saw her mother and Brand fighting in public, which raises red flags in her mind.

According to the Trinity Journal, Tony did not report Stacey missing, saying he failed to do so because he thought she had simply left him without a word. Police say Brand has been cooperative but declined to take a lie detector test without first talking to an attorney.

Stacey is described as a white female, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall, about 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Stacey Smart is urged to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 530-623-2611.

Jessica Roggenkamp

Jessica Roggenkamp is another woman who went missing from the same general area, vanishing on December 10, at about 3 a.m., reports the Record Searchlight. Her 2010 black Ford Mustang was found off of Highway 36 in a remote area after she presumably changed a flat tire. It was reportedly left unlocked with the keys still inside.

According to the Record Searchlight, Jessica was on her way to a friend’s home in Igo, taking with her a pillow and a sleeping bag. Police note, however, that she never made it to the residence of her friend. Jessica has reportedly not used her cell phone since she disappeared.

Sherri Papini Abduction And Jessica Roggenkamp’s Disappearance Share No Similarities, Say Police https://t.co/pScrkmdWYC via Cia Young — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) December 15, 2016

Police have stated they believe Jessica’s disappearance shares no similarities with Sherri Papini’s case and that Jessica may have disappeared voluntarily.

Jessica is described as being about 5-feet, 5-inches tall, around 122 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Jessica Roggenkamp is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 530-245-6526.

Amy Snow

Amy Snow was reported missing on December 1, after leaving her mother’s home in Salyer. A Facebook page dedicated to finding Amy indicates she was last seen on November 26.

According to the Trinity Journal, Amy was placed into the missing persons system after authorities checked hospitals and other locations where she may be. There have also been unconfirmed sightings of Amy in Arcata.

Amy is described as being about 5-feet, 3-inches tall, around 120 pounds, with straight blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans, a long-sleeved black t-shirt, and a purple ski jacket.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Amy Snow’s case to call 530-623-2611.

[Featured Image by Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock]