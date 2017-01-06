Rihanna & Jennifer Lopez Feuding Over Drake? Rihanna Allegedly Blasts Former Friend As ‘A Traitor’

Rihanna is reportedly making it known that she’s not exactly happy about Drake’s apparent new romance with Jennifer Lopez.

Numerous sources have been claiming over the past few weeks that Rihanna is upset as Jennifer and Drake appear to grow closer and an insider close to the “Love On The Brain” singer is now alleging that the two musical divas are caught in a nasty feud as Rihanna reportedly feels “betrayed” and thinks Lopez is a “traitor” and “desperate” for dating her former boyfriend just weeks after they split.

According to a source close to Rihanna who spoke to In Touch, the singer reportedly isn’t feeling too great after seeing Lopez and Drake seemingly confirm they’re dating by flaunting their romance in public and across social media over the past few weeks, and allegedly views them dating as the “ultimate betrayal.”

The magazine’s insider claimed that Rihanna, who worked with Jennifer on the 2014 animated movie Home, blasted Lopez as a “traitor” after learning of her and Drake’s apparent new romance, just days after Teen Vogue reported that she clicked the unfollow button for the Shades of Blue actress on Instagram after Jennifer posted cozy snaps of herself with the rapper.

“Rihanna and Jennifer used to be good friends,” the source revealed to the magazine of Rihanna and Lopez’s past friendship, which now appears to have transformed into a feud, claiming that the singers were once so close that “[Rihanna] even confided in [Jennifer] about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years” before their split in October 2016.

“Rihanna is very hurt,” added the insider of the star’s take on Jennifer and Drake dating.

Notably, Rihanna and Lopez haven’t exactly been shy about their friendship in the past, as the former American Idol judge even took to Instagram last year to show off a pair of boots Rihanna gifted her from her collaboration with Manolo Blahnik.

Lopez showcased the boots, thought to be worth around $2,000, on the social media site in 2016, even giving fans a glimpse at a handwritten note Rihanna sent to the superstar in which she joked that Jennifer would “wear them better” than she could.

Reports claiming that Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez may now be locked in a pretty nasty feud over Drake comes just days after Hollywood Life initially reported that the singer is not too happy about her former boyfriend’s new romance, claiming in December that Rihanna is “really freaked out” about the idea of her ex and her seemingly now former friend dating.

“[Rihanna] is really freaked out about Jennifer, especially because they’re friends,” a source alleged to the site last month, adding that Rihanna has always thought of Lopez as a mentor amid their years-long friendship.

“The fact that they’re now Eskimo sisters is pretty overwhelming,” continued Hollywood Life’s insider amid the feud claims. “Rihanna knows Drake will always love her, but she does get jealous. She can’t stand the thought of him being with another woman.”

Rihanna is yet to officially comment on Drake and Jennifer apparently dating and the twosome have also not officially confirmed their romance aside from their pretty cozy Instagram snaps, though fans have been speculating in recent days that Rihanna may actually have been attempting to send Drake a message of her own via social media as the feud reports hit the headlines.

Marie Claire speculated in December that Rihanna appeared to make it known that she was still thinking about Drake over the holidays, seemingly wearing her love for the rapper, who she was rumored to be dating exclusively for much of 2016, on her lips.

Rihanna fan @RihannaDaily uploaded the snap of Rihanna to Instagram on December 26 in which she appeared to be wearing lipstick inspired by her former boyfriend, “Drake” by Tom Ford, which the site speculated could have been the star’s way of letting the “Hotline Bling” rapper know he’s still on her mind amid the latest reports of a feud with Lopez.

What do you think of reports claiming that Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna may be caught up in a nasty feud over Drake?

