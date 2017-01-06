Brad Pitt Didn’t See All Of His Kids On Christmas? Angelina Jolie Claims He Has Something To Hide

Brad Pitt may have spent time with his children on Christmas, but according to a new report, he may not have seen all six of his kids.

Although the details surrounding Brad Pitt’s time with his kids have been unclear, a source told People Magazine on January 5 that the 53-year-old actor had just one visit with his “younger kids.”

“[Brad Pitt], 53, and [Angelina Jolie], 41, have a voluntary temporary custody agreement in place that allows the actor supervised visitation with the children,” the magazine explained to readers.

When Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after just two years of marriage on September 19, the actress requested she be granted full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. A short time later, Brad Pitt and his estranged wife came to a temporary custody agreement, which gave Jolie full physical custody and restricted Pitt to monitored visits with his kids.

After Christmas, Angelina Jolie and her family traveled to Crested Butte, Colorado, where they celebrated the New Year’s holiday and hit the slopes together. They were also seen grabbing ice cream in town. Meanwhile, Pitt was nowhere to be seen.

Brad Pitt has seen his children just a handful of times since his former partner filed for divorce and his latest visit with his kids comes just a short time after he requested his custody documents be sealed. As People Magazine revealed, Brad Pitt asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to seal all records relating to his and Jolie’s six children at the end of last year and accused the actress of putting their kids’ privacy at risk by releasing details of their custody battle to press through public court filings.

In her response to Brad Pitt’s filing, which was made by attorney Laura Wasser, Jolie reportedly claimed her estranged husband was “terrified that the public will learn the truth” and suggested Pitt was trying to “deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children.”

“There is little doubt that [Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse,” the documents state, via Entertainment Tonight.

Following Jolie’s divorce filing in September, Brad Pitt was accused of getting physical with their oldest child, Maddox, on their family plane during a flight from France to Los Angeles. However, while the FBI and Department of Children and Family Services launched investigations into the matter, he was ultimately cleared of all charges. That said, an Entertainment Tonight source said that the closing of the cases “doesn’t mean [Brad Pitt] didn’t do anything wrong.”

The insider went on to suggest that Jolie was actually protecting her children by failing to reveal what really happened on their plane months ago.

“The kids are clearly traumatized, and Angelina has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on the plane,” the source said.

“The interest since the onset of this has not changed, and all along that has been to protect the well-being of the children.”

“Clearly her claims were considered legitimate enough to impact those conclusions. And if she held back information which, we don’t believe that she did, then isn’t she then not representing the best interests of her children by holding it back?” the insider asked.

As Brad Pitt keeps a low profile in Los Angeles where he has a home in Los Feliz, Jolie and their kids have recently returned to their home in Malibu.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]