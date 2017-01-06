Kim Kardashian Appeared Distressed While Stepping Out In Ripped Jeans

Distressed Kim Kardashian needs help, Kim Kardashian ripped jeans.

Kim Kardashian was spotted in out and about in Bel Air while clad in a pair of ripped jeans. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star also looked distressed and in need of help.

Kim Kardashian seemed to be in distress and possibly in need of help in a recent photo taken of her as she was on her way to a business lunch in Bel Air. Kim was clad in a pair of ripped fading blue jeans and a black sweater unzipped to show a bit of cleavage. The star also showed off her long straight hair but she looked gloomy as if she was in a bad mood or as if things were not going well for her.

I guess this means no more nude selfies. #KimKardashian back on social media for two days now, and so far this is all we've got. pic.twitter.com/cqE9SY8mIO — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 4, 2017

It is not clear what was going on in Kim’s mind such that she had a distressed look. However, it does highlight the fact that 2016 was one of the most unfortunate years for the reality star following her robbery in Paris and her husband Kanye West’s mental breakdown and hospitalization. Further bad news for Kim in 2016 includes being advised not to get pregnant again by her doctors. Perhaps the distressed look was because she was still traumatized by last year’s events.

Other than looking as if she needs help, it is worth noting that Kim had stepped out in her usual notable style and this time she chose to capture people’s attention with the pair of ripped jeans. Chances are that there will now be a fashion frenzy involving ripped jeans since Kim is also a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

Kim later posted a photo of herself in the ripped jeans on her Snapchat account. She also started off the New Year by making a comeback on social media. Other than the Snapchat photo of herself in the ripped jeans, the star had previously posted her first social media post which was a Snapchat selfie that also featured her mother Kris Jenner.

“First selfie of 2017 w my mama,” Kim captioned on the social media post.

The 36-year-old star made her social media comeback on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter on Tuesday after going silent for roughly three months. She posted a family photo including her son Saint and her Daughter North. Kim also followed up the family photo with a cute photo of her and her son on Wednesday.

Kim’s return to social media might be an indicator that she is finally ready to get back out there and put the unfortunate incidents of last year in the past. As for the business lunch, Kim had scheduled a meeting with songwriter Carole Bayer Sager. It is not clear what they discussed during the lunch meeting. However, there is speculation that Kim was trying to convince the songwriter to come up with some hits for her husband Kanye West. Speaking of Mr. West, 2016 proved to be a rough year for him too. The couple is hoping that their fortunes will change this year.

The amount of emotion I am feeling right now because #KimKardashian is BACK! pic.twitter.com/RdDtocwJdb — Obsev Entertainment (@Hollyscoop) January 3, 2017

Last year there were rumors that the couple was on the verge of a divorce but the dismissed the claims as false rumors. The past three months had also seen keep being more cautious by wearing less jewelry and she also limited her public appearances. This year things seem to be getting back to normal and Kim seems to be up and about with her normal life. The recent photo in which she was clad in the pair of distressed jeans is one of the recent instances in which she has been spotted in public.

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello/AP Images]