How Is Queen Elizabeth: Health Scare Update, What Will Happen When The Queen Dies?

Queen Elizabeth is the world’s longest-serving monarch. The Queen will be celebrating 65 years on the throne in February 2017, and as many people will know the Queen is now over 90-years-old. Over the Christmas and New Year holidays, concern was raised over the state of Queen Elizabeth’s health. Over the past couple of years, the Queen has cut down on the number of public engagements she undertakes, many of the duties she fulfilled now fall to younger members of the Royal Family. Prince William and Kate Middleton, in particular, have been taking on more of the Queens engagements.

Over the recent holiday season, fears grew over Queen Elizabeth’s health. The Queen and her husband, 95-year-old Prince Philip, delayed their departure to the royal palace at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas break. The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh also broke with tradition by traveling to Sandringham by helicopter, instead of their normal train journey.

Fears over the Queen’s health reached fever pitch when she broke tradition, not once, but twice, when she failed to attend the traditional church services at Sandringham on Christmas and New Year’s Day. According to ABC News, Buckingham Palace staff released statements on both occasions saying pretty much the same thing.

“The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold.”

A spokesperson added that the Queen’s absence from church was a “precautionary measure” and said that there was “no sense of undue concern.” Royal sources, including the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, have said that the Queen is “up and about” but doctors have advised her to rest and recuperate. The Queen is after all 90-years-old, recovery from even minor ailments takes time, and no one would want to take risks with the elderly monarch’s health.

Despite reassurances from Buckingham Palace, that the Queen’s absence from church was precautionary, royal watchers have become increasingly concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health. The Queen almost never breaks engagements and she has never failed to attend the Christmas and New Year church services in the past.

Given that Queen Elizabeth is now over 90-years-old, and that she has served her country for 65 years, speculation has reemerged asking if the Queen should abdicate and pass the crown to a younger person. According to the Express, royal author Sarah Bradford told the Telegraph that the Queen will never abdicate.

“The Queen simply feels she must do her duty and she’s never even contemplated abdication.”

The Queen feels that taking the crown is a lifelong commitment and that she must remain Queen until her death.

What Happens When The Queen Dies?

Fans of the British Royal Family will hope that Queen Elizabeth survives for a good many years to come, but the 90-year-old Queen’s death is, of course, inevitable. As reported by the Express, the moment that Queen Elizabeth takes her last breath Prince Charles becomes King.

Charles isn’t exactly a young man, he turned 68-years-old in November. Many believe that when the Queen dies Charles should forgo his birthright and allow the much more popular Prince William to become King in his place. That is extremely unlikely to happen. Queen Elizabeth was never unable to forgive her uncle, Edward VIII for abdicating so that he could marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. Edward VIII’s abdication put the Queen’s father on the throne, something he was utterly unprepared for.

Queen Elizabeth is extremely unlikely to tolerate the concept of allowing Prince Charles to pass on his duty to his son.

Once Queen Elizabeth passes away her body will lay “in-state,” probably in Westminster Abbey, for around some days to allow her subjects to pay their respects. There will then be a state funeral and finally Prince Charles’ coronation. On the Queen’s death, the British parliament will be suspended until the members of both houses can swear allegiance to the new King after his coronation.

Business Insider recently claimed that Queen Elizabeth’s death will cost the British economy billions in lost production and revenue. It is estimated that around half the world’s population will watch Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on television.

[Featured Image by Yui Mok/Pool by AP Images]