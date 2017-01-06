13 Unbiased Facts About Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, the Democratic Socialist, has banged up a book of credits and accomplishments in his ventured and outstanding life, and being involved the political scene it seems a challenge to drum up unbiased facts about Bernie Sanders. Bernie is one of the select few that politicians in Washington that still practices integrity and consistency, in one of the most dramatic and controversial political stages on the planet. Here, in no specific order, we are going to lay out some unbiased facts about Bernie Sanders, some Bernie Sanders facts for kids, as well as some of Bernie Sanders’ accomplishments.

Bernie Sanders is the first non-Christian to win a U.S. Primary

The Brooklyn native and Jewish candidate did attend a Hebrew school, although he does not participate in organized religion.

Bernie lived pay check to pay check growing up

He likes to tell the story of his father the paint salesman, relating his father’s experience to that portrayed in The Death of a Salesman.

His Brother is also a politician

Larry Sanders is a member of the Green Party in the United Kingdom. He lost a longshot bid for a spot in the British Parliament last summer.

Bernie Sanders lost his first election while in high school

Although failing to win the student body presidency back in high school, the winner did adopt Bernie’s proposal of raising scholarships for Korean orphans.

Bernie grew up reading Karl Marx

Embedding his socialism from a young age through Karl Marx, Bernie similarly loved American’s best-known socialist politician, Eugene V. Debs, making a documentary about Debs and keeping a dedication plaque of Debs in his office.

Sanders attended the March on Washington in 1963

Bernie has been arrested before, in Chicago during a civil right demonstration. Some of Bernie Sanders accomplishments include organizing sit-ins to fight segregation and protest against police brutality.

Bernie has never tried LSD

Bernie recanted a story to a University of Vermont class about his LSD experience, that is, he was the only one not on it.

“I remember once going to a party and there were as many people there as were here, a large room, and …everybody was acting kind of strange and I found out that I was the only one in the room at the time who was not on LSD.”

Bernie applied for ‘conscientious objector’ status during the Vietnam War

Although his application was rejected, but that time it was too late for Bernie to be drafted anyway.

Bernie Sanders has been married twice

He was married for only 18 months to Debra Messing back in 1966, and did not marry again until 1988 when he met his current wife, Jane O’Meara, and her three children.

He won his first mayoral election by only 10 votes

Bernie ran as an independent candidate and served as mayor of Burlington, Vermont for four terms.

Bernie has his own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder, Ben Cohen, made Bernie his own ice cream flavor called Bernie’s Yearning. The ice cream consists of a milk chocolate disk on top of mint flavored ice cream. An interesting Bernie Sanders fact for kids

Bernie Sanders was a high school track star and basketball player

Bernie served as the captain of the cross-country team and played a lot of basketball whilst growing up in Brooklyn.

Bernie Sanders has recorded a Folk Music Album

The album featured covers of popular war protest songs and was sung in the unique Brooklyn-Jewish New York accent that Sanders speaks with.

There is look at some unknown and unbiased facts about Bernie Sanders that have helped to shed a little more light on the person that Bernie Sanders is.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]