5 Things Liberated Women Can Learn From Kim Kardashian

The idea that liberated women can learn something from Kim Kardashian might come across as horrifying, even offensive, to some. This is because she is not the typical female liberation heroine. And yet with her actions and words, she has stood up to forces that aim to suppress women and reclaimed female pride and power in an unconventional, perhaps even controversial, way. Therefore, for liberated women Kim Kardashian can offer plenty of lessons. Below we examine some of them.

Mothers must raise your daughters to be comfortable in their own skin

A significant number of women go about their lives with a negative body image of themselves. This affects their self-confidence and self-esteem leading them to go about life thinking and feeling less of them. But it is clear from Kim’s behavior that her mother brought her up to be comfortable in her own skin. Despite not having the perfect model body shape, some would even consider her a plus-size; she is comfortable in it and has embraced it fully.

So for liberated women, Kim proves that it is important for mothers around the world to bring up their daughters in a way that they will be proud of their bodies regardless of their size or looks and to embrace their bodies with no shame, regardless of what other people think or say.

It is, therefore, important for parents to bring up their daughters to accept themselves and to also love themselves for who they and not succumb to society’s expectations.

“I feel so lucky to have grown up surrounded by strong, driven, independent women. The life lessons I’ve learned from my sisters, my mother, and my grandmother, I will pass along to my daughter. I want her to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body,” she wrote in a 2016 essay after a controversy over the Kardashian nude selfies.

There are many versions of beauty

Kim Kardashian has refused to fit in with the mainstream view of beauty characterized by slender tall figures. She has proven that one can be big-bodied and still be beautiful, alluring and sexy. This has been helped to a certain extent by the proliferation of social media which has made it possible for her to forgo the mainstream media and directly publish her version of beauty and what it means to women. This has no doubt encouraged other women who may have the same body size as Kim or even bigger to view themselves more positively.

Charting one’s own path can be lucrative

With regards to career success, Kim has proven that the conventional route doesn’t have to be followed. With just a high school diploma, Kim has built an enterprise that is built around her looks, life, controversies and of course, Kim selfie feminism. And from that, she has earned fame and fortune and it can only get better. For liberated women Kim proves that success comes in different ways and no one should feel helpless and out of options when one particular way doesn’t work. She has also proven that a woman can be successful financially and fulfilled doing what they love best even if the rest of the world considers it unconventional.

Motherhood is not a barrier to anything

There is a mistaken view some hold that motherhood compromises career and personal progress. For liberated women Kim has clearly proven that it is not the case. Even after becoming a mother of two, she still oozes the same sexual appeal she had before giving birth and her career has not stopped or stalled in any way. And she has not mellowed or toned down with her style of Kim selfie feminism either; she still posts her Kardashian nude selfies in defiance of societal expectations like she always used to before motherhood.

Success is not for the faint-hearted

To get to where she is today, Kim Kardashian has had to endure vitriol, hate and all kinds of negative messages. But she has braved it all and refused to be held down. In an era where there have been cases of shaming women into submission because of their sex lives, which ideally is their own business and no one has the right to dictate to them what to do, she has not let that kind of criticism stop her from living her life on her own terms.

“I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me,” she wrote in an essay last year indicating that her style of Kim selfie feminism was not about to go away.

For liberated women Kim proves that to achieve one’s goals and ambitions you must have the courage to move past the hurdles and obstacles that will be placed in your path.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]