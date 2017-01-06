Ciara Reveals Surprisingly Big Baby Bump Just Months After Announcing Second Pregnancy

Ciara is showing in a major way as she updates fans on her second pregnancy. The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram this week to post a rare look at her baby bump. And some bump it is!

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson announced they’re expecting in an October 25 social media post. She waited until her birthday to tell fans about the pregnancy. Hollywood Life reported on Ciara’s announcement that came a little over two months ago. The article reports fans suspected Ciara was pregnant before she made the announcement as she was seen trying to hide her figure.

“There had been speculation that Ciara was expecting when she showed up Oct. 21 at a Revlon brand ambassador appearance wearing an unusually oversized jacket for her tiny frame, looking like she could be hiding a baby bump. ”

However, it seems Ciara’s baby bump grew over night as she has only posted a handful of photos of her growing belly. A few days before sharing the bump photo in question, Cici shared a family moment as Russell and her son, Future, both give kisses to the growing baby. But it’s hard to fully see Ciara’s baby bump in the photo as she sits with her son and husband.

That wasn’t the case with the newest photo, though, as her pregnancy progress is on full display.

Good Morning ???? A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:47am PST

A week ago, Ciara shared a bump photo while modeling for Calvin Klein. She’s seen in a pair of overalls that practically hide her growing stomach except for a little roundness as the bib is pushed forward. Ciara’s first baby bump photo came in late November as she attended the American Music Awards. In it, she cradles a barely-there bump as she thanks her stylist for dressing her and her growing baby.

“Thank You @stephanerolland_paris For Dressing Me and My Bump Tonight. Truly One Of Favs! #RandM”

While fans may have only known about Ciara’s pregnancy for a couple of months, Hollywood Life has reported her due date is in late March or early April. Ciara and Russell publicly stated they were waiting until marriage to consummate their relationship, so it seems they wasted no time in getting pregnant as her due date dictates she became pregnant sometime around August.

“The singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, 27, were open about their plans not to go to bed together until their wedding day, and they clearly wasted no time — their pregnancy announcement on Oct. 25 came less than four months after they tied the knot!”

Us Weekly covered Ciara’s latest bump photo saying her stomach seems to be “growing and growing.”

“It’s a “Body Party,” indeed! Ciara’s baby bump just keeps growing and growing — and all the proof is on her Instagram.”

The site added her skin-tight black sweater shows her protruding belly like no other photos have yet.

“The “I Bet” singer, who’s expecting her first child with her Seattle Seahawks quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, shared a selfie on January 2, where she modeled a slim-fitting black sweater that hugged her protruding stomach. “Good Morning,” she captioned the photo.”

The bump pic came just a day after Ciara shared her first selfie of the new year as she zoomed in on her belly while wearing her husband’s jersey. While she looks extremely happy and radiant in the photo, it’s hard to fully see her baby bump from the angle. Ciara also shared a cute family photo to wish her fans a merry Christmas, but the singer is seen bundled in layers of snow clothes that effectively hide her pregnancy.

It seems Instagram users are enjoying the latest pregnancy update as they comment on the bump post. One fan told Ciara she looks amazing as she excitedly shows off her bump.

“Motherhood looks great on you”

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]