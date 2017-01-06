Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid’s New Instagram Pic Is Life — Is An Engagement On The Horizon?

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are starting their 2017 on the right foot, at least going by their social media accounts, as the celeb couple just shared a couple of selfies on Snapchat, proving once again just how much they’re so into each other.

The 21-year-old model shared on Thursday two selfies of herself and her beau while chilling out at home, Hollywood Life reports. What made the selfie more notable is that Hadid took a selfie with no makeup on, allowing her to showcase her natural beauty for the entire world to ogle over. And it’s certainly no surprise that she looked just as glamorous without makeup on.

In the two pics, Hadid snuggles close to Malik as the both of them stare into the camera. The two looked scorching even if they looked like they just rolled out of bed. In one of the selfie pics, Zayn had his arm around Hadid’s neck as he pulls her close to him ever so gently.

Malik rocked a bright red hooded sweatshirt while Hadid wore a black bomber jacket.

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @zayn A photo posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

#GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @zayn A photo posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

The pair’s snuggle session occurred just as Gigi Hadid’s advertising campaign for Moschino was announced.

The Moschino campaign featured Gigi and her sister Bella as they walked the runway wearing a wide range of stylish gowns designed by Jeremy Scott.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been indulging their fans with too many PDA pics lately. Just a couple of days before the model’s no-makeup selfie, the two took to Instagram to share a series of adorable photos, showing Gigi standing behind Zayn while running her fingers through his hair and smelling them.

A photo posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:58pm PST

The fact that Hadid has gone makeup-free while taking selfies with Malik just proves that they have taken their relationship to the next level. And it was only recently when an insider for Life and Style magazine claimed that the former One Direction singer proposed to Hadid just before Christmas. The insider said that Zayn’s proposal was turned down, but not because she doesn’t want to get engaged with him sometime in the near future.

precious cargo ❄️ @jetluxlife #jetluxlife A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:45pm PST

“She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down,” the source said. “She’s seen her mum go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 percent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.”

Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Foster, who starred in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills divorced David Foster after four years of marriage, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Zayn had been engaged before to Little Mix star Perrie Williams before their sudden split in August last year.

After much speculation from fans over their relationship, Hadid broke her silence on the 28th of December by wishing her fans a happy new year on Twitter.

“Hope everyone has had a great time with family and friends over the holidays! & happy new year in advance ,’ she wrote. “Endlessly grateful for all u guys have done for me this past year & always. I’m so excited to share 2017 with you & hope to make you proud x.”

Zayn didn’t look too bummed about being turned down when he tweeted a new year greeting of his own to his followers on Twitter, writing, “Big up to the new year.”

Happy as they seem to be presently, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship has not been without its fair share of bumps in the road. They broke up in early 2016 before reconciling during the summer.

Meanwhile, Perrie threw some shade on her ex via a chart-topping hit song “Shout Out To My Ex,” in which she implied that Zayn was a bad lover and that Gigi was having better luck than her.

Do you think Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid’s relationship will go the distance? Is an engagement in the offing soon? Share your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]