Baby Dream Kardashian Looks Just Like Dad Rob Kardashian In Latest Photo

Rob Kardashian is proving to be a proud dad as he shares new photos of daughter Dream Renee Kardashian on social media.

Kardashian shared the latest photo on Wednesday, and it’s hard not to notice how much Dream resembles her daddy. Rob simply captioned the photo “my baby,” but fans took to commenting on how much the two look alike.

“Beautiful. Dream looks like her Daddy and Grandpa!!!”

One Instagram user went as far as to say Dream doesn’t even look like mother Blac Chyna as she only resembles Rob in the photo.

“Lol she dont even look like chyna omg she looks like you created her with absolutely no help at all”

My baby A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Fans seemed to enjoy seeing the update as the photo received over 570,000 likes from Rob’s 8.4 million followers. The image also garnered more than 5,400 comments as people took to calling the baby “cute” and congratulating Kardashian on her birth. Us Weekly also weighed in on the latest photo of Dream as the site refers to the baby as “stinkin’ cute.”

“Proud daddy alert! Rob Kardashian shared new photos of his daughter, Dream, on Wednesday, January 4 — and they are so stinkin’ cute.”

Rob had shared an image of Dream the day before as well as the baby was getting ready for bed. However, in the newest photo, Dream is seen dressed up as she stares at the camera. Us Weekly describes the baby’s outfit as “Peter Pan” style as fans get a good look at Rob’s baby.

“In a second pic, Dream is dressed up in a white long-sleeved shirt with a lace Peter Pan collar and dark overalls.”

Tuesday’s photo of Dream shows the baby being cuddled as seems to smile in her sleep. Once again, fans took to telling Rob how adorable his daughter is as she looks just like him.

Goodnight ???????????? A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

“Look at that adorable face. You two do great work. Going to be an absolute knock out later in life. You should be very proud of your combined efforts.”

One Instagram user told Kardashian his daughter even smiles like him.

“So cute she smiles like him too”

In fact, Rob even posted a side-by-side image of Dream and his late father, Robert Kardashian. The 29-year-old gushes over how much his daughter looks like his father as he calls her an “exact copy” in the caption.

“She’s an exact copy. Pops sent us an angel. It’s truly a blessing. He’s happier than anyone on this day. I’m so happy and thankful. GOODNIGHT.”

Daily Mail reported on the post saying Rob had more than one reason to be emotional over the birth of his first child.

“And Rob Kardashian has found even more reason to be emotional about the overwhelming event, after he discovered his little girl Dream is the spitting image of his late father.”

The article added that Kardashian’s fans can see the resemblance too, despite Dream having been only hours old in the photo.

“Despite being years apart in the photos, with Dream only being born days ago, the pair’s matching face shapes and defined features are clear for followers to see.”

Rob also compared his daughter to his mom Kris Jenner when the baby was first born. People reported on the moment Kardashian claimed Dream had a “Kris Jenner haircut.”

“After meeting his newborn daughter in the delivery room, new dad Rob Kardashian concluded that the littlest addition has a hairdo just like his 61-year-old mother.”

As any new dad would do, Rob has been sharing plenty of photos of his daughter. The baby even has her own Instagram account with over 915,000 followers. Fans can count on seeing many more photos of Dream as she continues to grow and look more like her father.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]