iPhone 8 Release Date And Spec Rumors: Fast Charging And ‘Tap To Wake’ Feature

The iPhone 8 will have several big changes and we have the latest rumors ahead of its 2017 release date. You can expect the new iPhone 8 to have an all glass design, which will also be shatter resistant and waterproof. Rumor reports suggest that Apple will add a curved OLED display and get rid of its iconic home button. The iPhone 8 is expected to have many radical changes and be a big step from the iPhone 7.

iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus, were released in the autumn of 2016 and the S update usually arrives in March. However, Apple are unlikely to release iPhone SE 2 in March 2017 and may skip the September 2017 iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Therefore, the iPhone 8 can be expected in September this year.

The iPhone 8 will reportedly include some long-awaited upgrades: https://t.co/msUt8yY6kN pic.twitter.com/oc3PpaCEkj — Forbes (@Forbes) January 4, 2017

According to Forbes, Apple may implement a fast charging feature to the iPhone 8. Fast charging is already available on Android devices and many iPhone fans are requesting this feature this battery problems is a recurring problem in Apple’s flagship phone. With an upgrade to its processor and hardware, you can expect the iPhone’s battery life to stay around the same, even if there is an upgrade. The rumor report also suggest that the iPhone fast charging feature will use different technology from the Android that uses Qualcomm; the iPhone 8 will have a “Tristar 3, Hydra” chip.

Another feature prominent in Android phones is “tap to wake” and this will be implemented to the iPhone 8, according to the latest rumor report.

Robert Scoble have an update on the iPhone 8’s interface, which will blow people away:

“The phone itself has a next-generation 3D sensor from Primesense, which Apple bought. Apple has 600 engineers working in Israel on just the sensor. It’s the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. It’s the first product introduction in Apple’s new amazing headquarters. It’s a big f**king deal and will change this industry deeply.”

More Evidence Suggests Truly Wireless Charging Technology Is Coming to Apple’s iPhone 8 #applenews https://t.co/tB2MmAPzxH — iDrop News (@iDropNews) January 5, 2017

Apple are looking to take the iPhone to a whole new level with declining sales and the android catching up in technological updates. The iPhone 8 is expected to be revolutionary and take Apple ahead of the competition.

The iPhone 8 may also get a smart connector, which is used on 9.7in and 12.9in iPad Pro. Wireless charging is one rumor that has been lingering for a while. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 8 will introduce this tech.

Along with touch id that lets you use your fingerprint to access your phone. Apple may also introduce facial recognition and iris recognition. Fingerprint security is considered easy to hack by some and with more bio-security features, Apple can introduce a two-step security system that combines fingerprint and facial recognition to access your phone’s apps.

Probably the wildest and most exciting iPhone 8 rumor is augmented reality added to the camera app. AR tech is when computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data are implemented to the real world. For example, a street view can have a map augmented into the real world for easier directions.

According to Business Insider, Apple plans for adding AR technology to the iPhone is as follows:

“By adding AR technology into the iPhone’s camera software, Apple wants consumers to be able to point the phone at a real-world object and have it be recognized, according to Kris Kolo, director of the AR/VR Association and a board member of Flyby Media, an AR startup that was acquired by Apple earlier this year. That would require creating or licensing a database of 3D objects.”

It is still early days in the development of the iPhone 8 so that the rumors with a grain of salt. Apple will need to go back to innovating to separate itself from its main competitors. Whichever, upgrades Apple choose to implement to the iPhone 8, it has to be big.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]