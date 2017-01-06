‘The Originals’ Season 4: Klaus And Marcel’s Reckoning, Elijah And Hayley’s Reunion, And Hope’s Personality Revealed [Spoilers]

The Originals Season 4 will certainly be interesting for fans. The last time viewers saw Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan), he was in an agony-induced coma due to the Tunde blade. Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis) also placed the vampire in a tomb. Meanwhile, the Mikaelson siblings were transported to a dreamscape where they wait for a cure, one that Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) is searching for while raising her daughter, Hope (Summer Fontana). New spoilers have been released and they tease Klaus and Marcel’s reckoning, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and Hayley’s reunion, and what Hope’s personality will be like when The CW series returns.

Spoilers for The Originals are ahead. If you don’t want to know what to expect in Season 4, then do not continue reading past this point.

Until recently, there was very little information regarding The Vampire Diaries spinoff. However, as the premiere date gets closer, more details are being released. Recently, executive producer Michael Narducci spoke to TV Line about what fans can expect from Marcel, Hayley, Hope as well as Klaus Mikaelson and his siblings, Freya (Riley Voekel), Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Elijah, and Rebekah (Claire Holt).

At the end of the Season 3 finale of The Originals, Rebekah, Kol, Elijah, and Freya were sent to a dreamscape while they wait for a cure. Marcel thinks he killed them, but he will soon find out that they are very much alive. Hayley took her daughter, who was 2 at the time and fled New Orleans. In the back of the moving van, the caskets belonging to the Mikaelson family were seen.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, in Season 4, there will be a five-year time jump. Klaus and Hayley‘s daughter, Hope, is no longer a baby. Now, she is seven years old and is very powerful. It was recently teased that she will have a good understanding of what magic is. She is also street smart, just like her mother. However, will she also have some personality traits from her father?

“[Hope] definitely shares her mother’s street smarts, but may or may not also display some of her father’s temper and willingness to do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

Speaking of Klaus, he and Marcel will meet once again and it is being called a “reckoning.” It was revealed that “some” wounds will be healed. That doesn’t mean there will be total forgiveness, but perhaps the two can work together to save Hope. It was recently hinted that the new big bad will target Klaus and Hayley’s daughter. It will most likely occur simply because Hope belongs to Klaus and the new villain is a vampire who is searching for Klaus to get revenge.

For fans of The Originals that are waiting to see Elijah and Hayley reunite, it will be one of the “emotional cores” of Season 4. However, that isn’t the only romance that will be featured when the show returns. Freya will also get a new love interest which will highlight an emotional struggle and viewers will see the character in new dimensions.

As fans know, Claire Holt will appear in Season 4 as Rebekah Mikaelson. Michael Narducci promises that she will be seen in about half the season and has an amazing journey.

What do you think of what executive producer Michael Narducci had to say about The Originals Season 4? What do you think is going to happen with Klaus and Marcel? How will Hayley find a cure for the Mikaelson siblings? What kind of girl will Hope turn out to be and what exactly is her storyline? Find out when the season premiere airs on March 17 on The CW network.

