Blac Chyna’s Racy Photo Shoot Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body [Pics]

Blac Chyna posted several racy photos from a recent photo shoot promoting her Lashed cosmetics line on Instagram on Wednesday.

The shoot was also a chance to show off her post-baby body to all of her fans.

“Blac Chyna can’t stop showing off her post-baby body!” Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel McRady exclaimed in an article covering the shoot. “The model and reality star gave birth less than two months ago, but already she’s getting back in shape and appears to be ready for her close up.”

Blac Chyna gave birth to her first child with reality TV star Rob Kardashian eight weeks ago, E! News reported at the time. They named their new baby girl Dream Renée. Chyna also has a four-year-old son named King Cairo with her ex-fiancé, rapper Tyga.

In one Instagram photo, Blac Chyna is seen in a sheer khaki and black robe that is open at the front. She’s wearing a choker and partially extending her right leg to show off her thigh tattoo. Her long, blonde hair is blowing and she is wearing heavy eye makeup and lipstick, presumably from her Lashed line. The photo is captioned simply with the word “Lashed.”

In another photo, Chyna is wearing the same robe and makeup but is sitting on her knees with her eyes closed and her head tilted up. That photo is captioned “Late nights.”

While Kardashian and Chyna have clearly been thrilled to welcome their new baby girl, the couple’s relationship has hit a few bumps recently.

A little over a week before Christmas, and just a day before the Rob & Chyna E! TV special about the couple and baby Dream aired, Kardashian posted on social media saying Chyna had left him.

“Chyna took the baby, took the whole nursery,” he said on Snapchat and Instagram, according to USA Today. “I’m pretty upset and I’m pretty sad, because it’s about to be Christmas, and I wanna be with my baby.”

“And this isn’t for some ratings, this is my real life,” he added in another post.

In yet another post, Kardashian admitted to “reading Chyna’s messages to her best friend,” which supposedly said, “she was going to drop [him] after a year.”

“She didn’t even make it to that. I am so broken,” Kardashian lamented. “This is a woman I fought my entire family for. I was in love with this woman to the fullest and I was none of that to her.”

In one curious post, Kardashian shared a meme of himself.

“This is all very real and serious to me and I’m trying to cheer myself up with these and they are making me laugh,” Kardashian wrote of the meme. “So relax. This wasn’t fake… Trust me.”

But the timing of the posts and their content seemed too convenient, and some speculated that the couple had staged the breakup to bump ratings for their E! TV special.

“Trust the guy who just tweeted out this promo for Rob & Chyna and deleted half of his Instagram posts?” USA Today’s Carly Mallenbaum said in response to the meme Kardashian posted of himself. “That seems like a lot to ask.”

Kardashian deleted the posts soon after sharing them.

Chyna joined in the social media breakup, too.

“On Saturday, Chyna’s Instagram shared screengrabs of what looked like text conversations between Chyna and her friends, about things including an alleged plan to trademark the Kardashian name and leave Rob,” Mallenbaum wrote. “The posts have — you guessed it —been deleted, and Chyna said on Snapchat that her account was hacked… Yep, all right before the TV special.”

The couple reunited over Christmas and have been together since. However, Kardashian did have a bit of a health scare right after Christmas when he was briefly hospitalized due to complications arising from his diabetes. He was released from the hospital on December 29, according to Entertainment Tonight.

You can view more photos from Blac Chyna’s racy photo shoot on her Instagram account.

