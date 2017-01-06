Alien UFO ‘Normandy’ Invasion? Mysterious Mothership Flashes Signals To Approaching Smaller Craft Over British Beach [Video]

Footage taken on the night of Monday, January 2, 2017, showing a mysterious shimmering UFO hovering over the sea, off the south east coast of the Isle of Wight in England, has sparked debates on multiples UFO forums after some enthusiasts claimed that it shows a mothership UFO flashing signals to an approaching smaller craft.

According to UFO enthusiasts, the footage is the latest evidence corroborating claims from different parts of the world of mysterious UFO activity involving mothership UFOs apparently dropping smaller crafts to Earth or receiving them back on board.

UFO enthusiasts claim that recent multiple UFO videos showing mysterious mothership UFOs alongside smaller crafts, including a slew of footage showing large UFOs apparently dropping smaller crafts to Earth, suggest that a stealth alien invasion of Earth is underway.

UFO hunters claim that the new footage from the Isle of Wight in England shows a mothership UFO sending out signals to retrieve a landing craft it dropped earlier.

The latest “UFO evidence” footage was sent to Mirror Online by a reader. According to UFO enthusiasts, it appears to show a shimmering mothership UFO hovering over the sea, off the coast of Shanklin on the Isle of Wight, flashing secret signals to a smaller craft that appears several seconds into the footage. The footage shows the smaller landing craft apparently responding to the signals by moving toward the mothership and boarding it, UFO hunters claim.

The footage consists of two video clips, about six minutes long, taken just before 9 p.m. on Monday, January 2, 2017, by 22-year-old James Ward. The witness was sitting in his car near his home in Lake, on the English Isle of Wight, and looking toward Shanklin beach, when he noticed a mysterious, large and shimmering UFO hovering in the sky.

The large UFO hovered in the dark sky, flashing signals in different colors. Soon a smaller UFO with a bright white light approached it as if responding to the flashing lights as a signal to approach.

“I was mesmerized by it. I was sat watching and just couldn’t believe my eyes,” Ward told the Isle of Wight Radio. “I saw a flash and managed to get my phone out and take some pictures and videos. It was surreal.”

He told the Mirror that he did not realize he might have captured a large UFO interacting with a smaller UFO until he reviewed the footage later. He said he was stunned to notice, while reviewing the footage, that it appeared to show a large craft flashing signals as a smaller craft approached.

“I was sat in my car and then out of the corner of my eye, I saw these amazing lights in the sky.”

“Looking back at the pictures and zooming in it is incredible, there’s a much larger object and a very small object that appeared just for a few seconds next to it,” the witness said.

Baffled by the sighting, Ward checked the local radar and flight data but found no information that could explain the mysterious sighting.

“I’ve looked online at various aviation website and there doesn’t appear to be anything in that area at the time,” he told the Isle of Wight Radio. “I can’t think of any other explanation for it.”

The latest sighting comes after the Inquisitr reported last February that members of the online UFO community debated and speculated about remarkably similar reports of glowing UFOs dropping “landing pods” over several locations in the U.S.

UFO hunters claimed that the reports could be evidence that a stealth invasion of Earth by hostile alien species was underway.

Some UFO hunters suggested that Ward may have captured on camera the moment that a mothership UFO flashed signals to retrieve a landing craft it dropped earlier. The footage shows clearly a mothership UFO sending out signals in different colors to a smaller craft which approached and boarded its mothership, according to enthusiasts.

This is not the first time that residents of the Isle of Wight have reported sighting mysterious UFOs. The island is known to be a UFO hotspot. A witness, Chris Shaw, reported in January 2016 that he sighted a mysterious “warp speed” mothership UFO flying over nearby Ryde.

“My God, just seen a UFO… looking up at the stars ahead of me and then all of a sudden it looked like a festival spotlight was above my house,” Shaw told On The Wight. “The light was in and above the clouds… I saw it, then it was gone within a flash. It flew above my house towards Sandown.”

“It was a round shape, black with a light rim, with a massive mothership size. It must have been doing Mac 10, 20, 50 or warp speed.”

The Isle of Wight is located in the English Channel, about 4 miles off the coast of Hampshire. It is the largest and second-most populous English Island.

[Featured Image by Oorka/Shutterstock]