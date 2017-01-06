Kim Kardashian Posts First Selfie Of 2017 Featuring New Lip Piercing

Kim Kardashian made her reappearance to social media in a major way this week. She came back sharing family photos as she apparently fights off divorce rumors, but it’s her first selfie of the new year that has people talking.

The 36-year-old started posting on both Instagram and Snapchat this week after taking a months-long break following the traumatic Paris robbery in October. Among the family photos, Kim shared her first selfie of 2017.

The image features Kris Jenner as Kim is seen wearing minimal makeup and a black blazer— and one very interesting accessory. Kim’s new lip piercing is on full display in the photo, proving it may not be a faux lip ring after all.

Yahoo News covered Kardashian’s newest style addition as the site shared the Snapchat photo.

“Just a day after making her return to Instagram by posting a sweet image of her family, Kim Kardashian is back on Snapchat as well — and wearing an unexpected accessory.”

Kim was first spotted with the lip ring in Khloe Kardashian’s Snapchat story while the sisters attended Jenner’s annual Christmas party. However, the authenticity of the lip piercing is still being debated as Yahoo reported Kim may be wearing it as a fashion statement.

“Kardashian could be trying to start the new trend in 2017, but many celebrities have worn lip rings — real and fake — in recent years to make fashion statements.”

Elite Daily covered the first time Kardashian was spotted with the facial jewelry in an article saying it may be her way of changing things up for the new year.

“Nothing, and I mean NUH-THING, screams ‘New year, new me!’ louder than face jewelry…Of course, Kim Kardashian knows this.”

While Kim has sported the lip ring in several Snapchat videos and photos this week, Yahoo claims it’s a way for celebrities to express their style — even if it’s not permanent. The article lists other high-profile celebs who have rocked faux lip rings, including Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, and Lady Gaga. So far, Kim has not publicly spoken out on her new apparent piercing, but time will tell if it’s the real deal or not.

Besides the selfie, Kardashian has been sharing never-before-seen family photos and videos. She took to her app and Snapchat to share a home video featuring Kanye West and their children, North and Saint.

Her first post on Instagram was a family photo as Kim is seen bending down to attend to her 1-year-old son as Kanye looks upon his family. It seems fans were ready for Kardashian’s social media return as the photo received over 4 million likes.

Since the first post, Kim has once again taken to sharing moments on Snapchat as well. She posted several videos on Thursday as she met with her sisters and mom for lunch. Kardashian also shared two photos showing her outfit as she wore a Calabasas necklace and tan boots.

Her return comes on the heels of Kanye’s hospitalization, which triggered divorce rumors. Vanity Fair reported on Kim’s internet return as it seems to be her way of fighting back against the rumors.

“It’s a series of events that sent the Internet into a complete meltdown, and also appears to be a targeted hit back at divorce rumors that have plagued the couple since Kanye West left the hospital in late November.”

The article adds that Kim seems to want her fans to know she’s all about family now since dealing with a rocky — and scary — ending to 2016.

“The theme of Kardashian West’s return is very clearly ‘family.’ The video on her site is filled with intimate, heretofore-unseen moments between Kim, Kanye, North, and Saint.”

Kardashian even included new footage and photos in her social media return as Kanye is seen with his freshly dyed blonde hair.

“Some of the footage appears to be brand new, with West’s post-hospitalization blond hair.”

Vanity Fair states the new photos, including Kim’s lip ring, is a way for her to keep the headlines coming amid all the rumors. It’s also a way for her to indirectly control the headlines and shoot down the rumors without actually making a statement.

“Kardashian West is nothing if not smart and strategic; sharing happy family videos and photos on her social-media platforms and site acts as an indirect but clear response to rumors…”

Knowing Kim, her lip ring may be a statement in itself as well.

Do you think Kim Kardashian is sending a message with her lip ring?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]