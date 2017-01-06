‘Once Upon A Time’: Regina And Emma To Face More Obstacles Than Robin Hood And A Missed Portal In ‘OUAT’ [Spoilers]

Once Upon A Time fans knew for a while that Robin Hood (Sean Maguire) would be returning to the fairy tale drama. However, it was not known how until the midseason finale. He did not return from the dead, but was alive in another world, known as the Wish Realm. However, in that universe, Regina (Lana Parrilla) and Robin were never together. When he suddenly appeared, it made Regina Mills stop in her tracks, which caused her and Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) to miss the portal to Storybrooke. The executive producers recently warned that Robin Hood and a missed portal will not be the only obstacles Regina and Emma will face in the second half of Season 6.

OUAT spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis have revealed about the television show.

Behind the scenes with @iamseanmaguire and @lparrilla! ???? #OnceUponATime ????: @iamseanmaguire A photo posted by onceabcofficial (@onceabcofficial) on Dec 9, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

According to a report from TV Line, Robin Hood is not the only reason Regina and Emma will face troubles in the second half of Season 6. Edward Kitsis explained that there is much more going on in the Wish Realm.

“Emma is partnered up with the person who killed the king and queen, so everyone – including their own son – is looking for them.”

As OUAT fans recall from the midseason finale, Emma was in shock when Regina, looking like the Evil Queen, killed Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas’ characters, Snow and Charming. However, Regina explained that Emma’s parents were not really dead because the world they were in was not real. Emma did not believe it until Henry (Jared Gilmore) tried to kill Lana Parrilla’s character on Once Upon A Time. In an automatic reflex, Emma used her own magic — powers Emma didn’t even know she had — to prevent Regina’s death.

???? #OnceUponATime A photo posted by onceabcofficial (@onceabcofficial) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:25pm PST

Even though Emma still doesn’t remember everything, pieces of her real past are coming back to her. Toward the end of the midseason finale of OUAT, Emma and Regina were supposed to go through a portal that would take them to Storybrooke. When Robin Hood appeared, Regina was shocked. Even though Robin Hood is Regina’s dead lover, in the Wish Realm, he is alive and well. However, he is not the same person that Regina fell in love with. Despite this fact, she couldn’t move and stood frozen, staring at Sean Maguire’s character. Emma tried to get Regina’s attention, but it was too late. The portal to Storybrooke closed and they found themselves still trapped in the Wish Realm.

Once Upon A Time Season 6B spoilers state that Storybrooke will have its own demons to battle, according to Adam Horowitz.

“[They] have their hands full [with] this dark figure in a hood who has come to wreck havoc, and who has their sites [sic] set on Emma.”

The executive producer added that David, Mary-Margaret, and everyone else in Storybrooke are concerned about Emma’s safety.

“They want to make sure that for Hook his love his kept safe, and for David and Snow that their daughter is kept safe.”

As for Gideon, previously named in OUAT spoilers as Morpheus (Giles Matthey), why is he going after Emma? Why does he have to kill the Savior? That question will be answered when the television show returns and fans will find out pretty quickly.

Eventually, Emma does get back to Storybrooke. This was hinted in the promo for Season 6, Episode 11, titled “Tougher Than The Rest.” She is seen battling Gideon. Also, Regina asks Robin Hood if he wants to take a chance on a new story and he is intrigued and says it sounds pretty good.

Once Upon A Time Season 6 returns to ABC network in March, 2017.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]