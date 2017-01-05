AFC Wild Card: The Oakland Raiders Are Not Dead Yet

That was fast. In two weeks, the Raiders went from the feel-good story of the NFL to dead in the water. Just look at most NFL power rankings since the Raiders lost quarterback Derek Carr to injury two weeks ago.

A far fall from grace will happen to a team after injuries to their two top quarterbacks in two different games, as backup Matt McGloin left Sunday’s game in never with a shoulder injury. Plus, the Oakland defense just allowed more than 17 points to Denver in the first half.

However, the Raiders are not dead yet. Thanks to a playoff bid, they are still alive in the race for the Super Bowl for the first time in more than a decade.

Oakland can’t live in the fantasy of their MVP quarterback returning for the Super Bowl. It doesn’t matter how good Carr is or how good his rehab is going.

First, the Raiders have to win three potential road games before sniffing the Super Bowl. Not to mention, Carr may still not even be healthy if the Raiders make it that far.

Either way, Carr won’t be there to save them from getting embarrassed in the playoffs. Suspended edge rusher Aldon Smith won’t be walking through the doors either, according to reports that say Smith won’t be reinstated this season. Also, there is not necessarily a secret free agent that can help off the street.

.@RAIDERS finished 2016 regular season allowing 18 sacks, fewest in the @NFL and fewest by the club since becoming an official stat in 1982. pic.twitter.com/EQGYTiSRdf — Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) January 2, 2017

The Raiders are facing a gut check as they head to Houston for a Wild Card game. Each player must look themselves in the mirror and find ways to do more. Hold that block longer, get open faster, execute defensive assignments better or whatever else they can do to rally around their backup quarterback Connor Cook. Cook will become the first rookie to ever make his first pro start via an NFL Playoff game.

It will take everything from the Raiders to beat the Texans for a second time this season, especially without Carr. Carr led the fourth quarter comeback that resulted in the 20-27 win in Mexico City on Nov. 21. Without Carr, the Raiders will have to create turnovers, get a lead and manage the game.

This team must figure out if they are simply satisfied by ending Oakland’s 14-year playoff drought, or are they actually poised for a postseason run?

Should Oakland beat Houston, it will take even more to beat an opponent like the Patriots in the divisional round. The Raiders should not look past the Texans, but they must realize the postseason task that awaits them. This Houston game offers an opportunity to build some momentum and get better for the next round.

Hence, the Raiders do not have time to mourn the loss of Carr, Smith, Matt McGloin or anyone else. They can’t afford another embarrassing loss because that will end their season.

Sure, Oakland was due for a let down game like Sunday’s loss to Denver. The Raiders won various close games all season thanks to the heroics of Carr and a defense that created enough turnovers.

With Carr gone, the Silver and Black lost their emotional edge. You could see that during the embarrassing loss to the Broncos in Week 17.

.@RAIDERS @NFL-leading +18 turnover margin would be the best club mark since at least 1992. Rank 2nd in takeaways (29) and TOs (11) in 2016. pic.twitter.com/4ShptVom7B — Evert Geerlings (@E_Geerlings) December 30, 2016

Now, Oakland will have to find that edge behind rookie quarterback Cook, All-Pro defender Khalil Mack, head coach Jack Del Rio, Irvin, and whoever else wants to shock the world with a win in Houston.

The Raiders have come too far to just be happy with a ticket to the playoff show. They can not rest on a playoff berth after Del Rio helped this team leave its’ losing culture in the dark ages. This team is built with competitors at every position, so it is time to prove that with a win in Houston.

The Silver and Black have all offseason to talk about what could’ve happened if Carr never broke his fibula. This is not the week for excuses, hindsight or eulogies.

It is the time for everyone to look themselves in the mirror and ask what they can do to make this team win.

The Raiders owe a playoff win to a fan base that has supported this franchise through relocation rumors and 14 years of losing.

Oakland is not dead yet, and they have a real chance at beating the Texans. A Wild Card weekend win would keep this team alive in the hunt for the Super Bowl.

Therefore, Saturday is the time to Just Win Baby!

[Featured Image by Joe Mahoney/AP Images]