Coca-Cola Sued To Marketing Deception, What Are The Long Term Health Effects Of Sugary Drinks?

Coca-Cola is being sued by the Praxis Project, according to a report by CBS News. Along with Coca-Cola, the American Beverage Association is being sued as well. The basis of the lawsuit by the Praxis Project deals with the deceptive advertising campaigns used by Coca-Cola and how they make it appear as if the consumer will gain an increase in energy while drinking Coca-Cola. The lawsuit also states that soda company refuses to acknowledge the link between drinks that are high in sugar with long-term health issues. Praxis Project Executive Director, Xavier Morales, commented on the lawsuit that was filed in California.

“We are tired of trying to counter the deep pocket advertising that misleads our communities regarding the dangers of regularly consuming sugary drinks. The price our community pays through decreased health, increased diabetes and amputations is too high.”

There has been a long-standing link between sugary drinks and health problems. On their website, the Praxis Project goes into more detail of the specific health issues that they believe Coca-Cola causes.

“Sugary drinks are the number one source of added sugar in the American diet, and are linked to increased risk of diabetes, heart and liver disease, obesity, and tooth decay. Diabetes cases in California jumped 50% between 2001 and 2012. Current trends predict that half of Latino and African American children will develop Type 2 Diabetes in their lifetimes. Additionally, obesity rates continue to skyrocket in our communities, with 9% of individuals considered obese in 1984 and over 25% today. This rate is expected to increase to 47% by 2030.”

Sugar consumption in the United States is becoming a major health concern. According to a 2012 report by Forbes, people in the United States take in 130 pounds of sugar each year. Less than 100 years ago, people in the United States only consumed 20 pounds of sugar per year. On a smaller scale, the report in Forbes stated that in 1822 the average American consumed 45 grams of sugar ever five days. Over five days today, the sugar consumption jumps up to 765 grams.

One 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola has 39 grams of sugar in it. The impact on sugar and health has caused schools to cut back, or ban, the selling of soda in schools. Even though schools have started to move away from soda, they have not moved away from energy drinks which tend to have more sugar in them than regular soda. Coca-Cola’s Full Throttle energy drink contains 42 grams of sugar.

Even though sugar consumption in the United States does come from sources other than soda, soda is the leading source of sugar consumption at 33 percent. The report done by Forbes also states that over the course of a year, Americans drink 53 gallons of soda.

A report done by the Los Angeles Times on October 31, 2016, claims that companies in the soda industry, manipulate the data regarding how sugar has a negative impact on health.

“This industry seems to be manipulating contemporary scientific processes to create controversy and advance their business interests at the expense of the public’s health.”

A food researcher for New York University, Marion Nestle, commented further on how these companies manipulate their data on sugar.

“It’s way too simple to say that companies buy the results they want. There is something about funding that leads — almost certainly unconsciously and unwittingly — to skewing studies to get the desired results.This is not hard to do.”

The soda industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. Last year, Coca-Cola had sales that totaled $43.7 billion.

In response to being sued by the Praxis Project, people at Coca-Cola and the American Beverage Association claim the lawsuit is “unfounded.” They also claim that they are attempting to alter consumer perception on sugar consumption. The lawsuit document can be read here.

