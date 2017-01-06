Tyga Proves To Be Doting Dad As He Shares Photos With Son King From Mexico Vacation

Rapper Tyga proved to be quite the doting dad as he shared several adorable vacation photos with his son King Cairo this week.

The 27-year-old took his little boy on a private jet as he and girlfriend Kylie Jenner vacationed at Joe Francis’ beach home in Punta Mita, Mexico. Tyga then shared photos of his 4-year-old as the pair enjoyed a day at the pool. King wears orange floaties and a tropical pair of swim trunks as he frolics with his dad.

The first photo receieved over 318,000 likes from Tyga’s followers and fans as he continued to post snapshots from the day. Fans took to commenting on the photo calling King “cute” and saying it’s nice to see him spending so much time with Tyga and Kylie.

“Glad they took King on vacation. He spends alot of time with Tyga and Kylie”

Indeed, it does seem King spends a good amount of time with Tyga and his 19-year-old girlfriend despite the controversy that surrounds them and Blac Chyna.

???????????? A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

The “Rack City” rapper continued to post photos of King as they enjoyed their vacation. While people may question Tyga and Kylie’s relationship, there’s no questioning his love of King as his photos prove the two have a great time together. Fans commented on the matter as they pointed out Tyga seems to be an okay person as he spends time with his son.

“I honestly don’t get why people keeping, hating Tyga, is it coz he’s with Kylie”

The Instagram user suggests people only hate on Tyga because of his relationship with Kylie, and there may be some truth to the statement. The couple’s age difference has been brought up on several occasions as people question if their relationship started before Jenner was of legal age.

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:50am PST

E! News reported on the age difference as Tyga said it doesn’t really matter to them during an interview last February.

“Tyga, 26, is eight years older than 18-year-old Kylie, but he says age was of no concern to him when they began dating.”

However, fans can’t seem to get over the age difference as Tyga and Kylie publicly display their affection in racy images from their Mexico vacation. Despite having King Cairo along for the trip, Tyga and Kylie were seen getting intimate in several photos. Daily Mail reported on the photos as Tyga could hardly keep his hands off his teen girlfriend.

“Tyga, 27, could hardly keep his hands off his 19-year-old girlfriend’s amazing body, and that included her posterior, as he rested his palm on her backside.”

Jenner didn’t let the fact her boyfriend’s young son was present stop her from wearing skimpy bikinis. Daily Mail said Kylie looked amazing in her swimsuits, and it’s no wonder Tyga couldn’t keep his hands to himself.

“Tyga only had eyes for Kylie, and it’s clear to see why – the reality star looked absolutely amazing in her gorgeous, scalloped green bikini. The bathing suit showed off her taut tummy and gym-honed legs to full effect.”

TMZ also covered the PDA-filled vacation as Tyga grabbed Jenner’s booty as she wore a cheeky black bikini. The rapper is seen with his hands covering Kylie’s amply backside as they lounge by the pool.

“Kylie didn’t leave much to the imagination Tuesday as she flaunted some a**-tastic swimwear.”

Despite getting some PDA in on the trip, Kylie and Tyga both spent plenty of quality time with King. Kylie shared a video to her Instagram on Wednesday showing King sitting next to her as she fed a parrot. The little boy is seen hand-feeding the bird before it eats a seed from in between Jenner’s lips.

???? A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

The Mexico vacation comes after Kylie began sharing more photos and videos of King on her SnapChat. Us Weekly covered the news back in November, when she first began including King in her posts.

“Kylie Jenner shared a rare glimpse of her relationship with her boyfriend Tyga’s son, King Cairo, on Snapchat on Wednesday, November 9.”

While seeing King Cairo appear in Kylie’s social media posts may have been rare a few months ago, it’s now a regular occurrence as she proves to spend more time with him than fans had imagined.

“Jenner has been documenting on social media more of her quality time with King Cairo lately.”

It seems King’s mom, Blac Chyna, doesn’t mind Jenner spending so much time with King as it means he gets to go on vacations, have lavish parties, and generally be spoiled by the cosmetics beauty. Or, perhaps it was giving birth to Rob Kardashian’s baby that Chyna realized Kylie is family, after all.

