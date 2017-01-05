WWE News: Chris Hero Returned To WWE NXT And Called Out Shinsuke Nakamura

The element of surprise isn’t like the way it used to be in the WWE. Before the ages of social media and the Internet’s relevance in society, the WWE was one of the best. For example, in the mid-2000’s, Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho made their illustrious returns to the WWE. Both men went on a long hiatus to work on other projects, recover from lingering injuries or try and get rid of the feeling of being burnt out of professional wrestling.

Without social media, the WWE Universe had no idea they would be coming back. Michaels returned to confront Randy Orton when he won the WWE championship. The Legend Killer was known for taking out veterans of the wrestling industry, most notably Dusty Rhodes and Mick Foley. As for Jericho, he came in after Michaels entered the WWE ring once again. He also wanted to wrestle Orton and take the WWE championship.

In 2017, social media is only becoming more prevalent by the day. WWE and WWE NXT is becoming a victim of that and the action of surprise is going by the wayside. The last true shock was Shane McMahon’s return to the WWE. At the January 5 tapings of WWE NXT, the WWE decided to pull a fast one on the WWE Universe. With all of the call-ups that are going to take place near WrestleMania 33, Triple H won’t have a choice but to fill spots with competent people.

He certainly did it once again and at the WWE NXT tapings, Triple H delivered. Reported by multiple people at Full Sail University, Chris Hero has returned to the WWE and called out Shinsuke Nakamura and wants the NXT championship.

“Chris Hero made his WWE NXT return at tonight’s TV tapings from Full Sail University. According to what was displayed on the big screen, he’s back to using the Kassius Ohno name.” “He went to take his jacket off but instead made an elbow and elbowed the NXT Title on Nakamura’s shoulder. Ohno then left. The match should air on January 25th, the final episode before “Takeover: Toronto” with Roode vs. Nakamura for the title.”

For those that remain skeptical about Hero’s return to the company, Triple H made it official on his Twitter page. Joey Ryan also put out a tweet asking Indy companies if they need to fill Hero’s spot at Indy shows.

Any indie promoters needing to fill a Chris Hero cancelation can book me at joeyryan@hotmail.com — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) January 6, 2017

This excited many WWE fans as they felt he wasn’t supposed to leave the WWE in the first place. He’s another 30-plus superstar who made his name more reputable in the Independent scene. Much like Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura, there’s a place for Hero in WWE NXT. From there, it will be interesting to see his career take shape on the main roster. The only thing holding him back is his look, meanwhile, Kevin Owens the Universal champion. I digress.

In a recent article by the Inquisitr, an update to Hero’s position in wrestling wasn’t clear, but it was rumored he’d show up in the WWE eventually.

As the report suggests, the match should air right before NXT Takeover Toronto, where Roode and Nakamura fight for the belt. Since Roode is a Canadian native, he should win the belt, which will mean Nakamura gets the call-up. That’s where Hero will get the nod and move into that spot. The WWE has done it again with another huge signing. Now, as long as they can lock up Cody Rhodes from Ring of Honor, they’ll be in good shape.

