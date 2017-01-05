WWE To Re-Sign Hardy Boyz, Best Possible Matches For Their Comeback

Word is out that the WWE is interested in bringing back Jeff and Matt Hardy. This is great news for the WWE in their continued quest for sports entertainment dominance.

Jeff Hardy, in particular, is one of the most charismatic and entertaining superstars. Jeff Hardy is already a proven main event draw and bringing him in with the likes of new stars Kevin Owens or AJ Styles will be pretty interesting. Matt Hardy, on the other hand, is also another popular figure in wrestling circles and also has main card potential written all over him.

It was Cageside Seats who first broke the news that the WWE is actively pursuing the legendary wrestling duo. This is due to the fact that Matt and Jeff Hardy’s contract with TNA are nearly up.

But if they do acquire the two, the most likely scenario would be starting them off as the Hardy Boyz tag team. This would make a lot of sense as it would ease Matt and Jeff easier to the fans at first.

While Matt and Jeff Hardy have been successful as a singles competitor, it was the Hardy Boyz tag team that catapulted the two to stardom. The Hardy Boyz had a bit of a rags-to-riches story in the WWE. They started out as jobbers in the late 90s but eventually became fan favorites because of their high-flying exploits.

The Hardy Boyz eventually became multiple tag team champions and popular figures within the WWE universe. Their feuds with Edge and Christian, which even had real life elements, signaled one of the most successful tag team eras in WWE history.

While bringing back the Hardy Boyz will definitely get the fans roaring and giving Matt and Jeff Hardy some much-needed momentum. One of the biggest problems that they would face is the current tag team landscape of the WWE.

Truly, this is not the best of times to compete as a tag team as there are only a few interesting storylines available for the Hardy Boyz. So if the Hardy Boys are really going to be reunited, which tag teams are most likely going to be feuding with Jeff and Matt?

The New Day

The New Day announces that they will be part of the Royal Rumble – #WWE #WWERaw #TheNewDay A photo posted by @thewwenewspage on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

This one is pretty much the most obvious in terms of chemistry. While the New Day tag team is still not yet in the legendary tag team discussion yet, the trio does have the potential to be included in those talks.

Their big problem is that they don’t have any interesting tag team match up that can match their gimmick and ringmanship. Much like the Hardy Boys had Edge and Christian, The Dudley Boyz, and even Too Cool during their run.

The Hardy Boyz vs. The New Day is going to be a throwback from the golden age of tag team champions. The creative team of the WWE is going to have a field day with this one. The Hardy Boyz vs. The New Day could be the catalyst that leads to another great tag team era.

Cesaro and Sheamus

#TheNewDayCesaroSheamus WINNER: #CesaroSheamus #WWERaw1231 #WWERaw #WWE A photo posted by WWE Fans (@pagewwefans) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:16pm PST

As long as the WWE is planning to keep Cesaro and Sheamus away from the main events then they might as well give them more legitimacy as tag team champions. Taking on the legendary Hardy Boyz just might give them that.

The WWE could give the tag teams a back and forth feud and have the titles change hands multiple times. Cesaro and Sheamus definitely have the chops to hang with both Matt and Jeff Hardy and the dynamics between the two tag teams certainly makes for great entertainment.

Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho

John Cena will lose at Elimination Chamber A photo posted by Kevin Owens (@kevinowens) on May 30, 2015 at 7:16am PDT

There is a good chance that the Hardy Boyz are pitted against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho to give them instant main card credibility. This might be the better choice so that the WWE can further beef up the Universal championship scene.

The Hardy Boyz will produce a lot of memorable matches with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho and may lead to Jeff or Matt getting shots at the WWE championship depending which of the two the crowd warms up to.

Watch WWE Raw every Monday at USA network for more info on the development of this story.

[Featured Image by: Rick Scuteri/AP Images]