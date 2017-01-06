WWE News: ‘NXT’ Spoilers Deliver Tag Title Match, Major Return, Title Matches Set For ‘TakeOver: San Antonio’

The road to WWE’s Royal Rumble 2017 is rolling along, and that means NXT’s journey to TakeOver: San Antonio is taking shape as well. The WWE developmental territory held its latest batch of tapings Thursday to take the weekly TV show through to the brand’s next live special at the end of the month.

As such, attendees shared NXT spoilers as events took place at the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. The tapings saw three new matches confirmed for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, along with the major return of a former NXT Superstar. SmackDown Live Commisioner Shane McMahon was also in attendance.

Here are the full NXT spoilers for the January 11, January 18 and January 25 shows, per Wrestling Inc.

January 11 NXT Spoilers

Footage is shown of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce attacking NXT Women’s Champion Asuka before the beginning of the show.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce beat Sarah Bridges (Crazy Mary Dobson) and Macey Estrella when Billie delivers a facecrusher on Sarah into Peyton’s knee. After the match, the Australian duo call out Asuka, who they both attack again. Nikki Cross of Sanity makes the save, but after clearing the ring, she attacks Asuka too.

Elias Samson beats Johnathan Cruzin in a squash match.

Andrade “Cien” Almas beats Oney Lorcan with his hammerlock DDT. Afterwards, Almas delivers an angry speech in Spanish.

NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) beat The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) to retain with their superkick/knee strike combo. The match was apparently another great one in their series. Afterwards, the Authors of Pain, #DIY’s opponents at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, attack the champions.

January 18 NXT Spoilers

Nikki Cross beats Kennadi Brink in a squash match.

Roderick Strong beats Steve Cutler with the Sick Kick. Afterwards, Strong says in an interview that he does not care about Almas’ threats towards him and is only concerned with winning the NXT Championship.

Tye Dillinger comes to the ring and expresses doubts that he still belongs in NXT. Sanity interrupts him, and leader Eric Young invites Dillinger to join the group. He refuses and starts brawling with the faction. However, Damo interferes and takes out Dillinger. Young invites Damo to join Sanity and he accepts.

Ember Moon bears Liv Morgan with the Eclipse. The wrestlers shook hands before and after the match.

SANITY stands tall over Tye pic.twitter.com/zRaYLonFyc — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) January 6, 2017

January 25 NXT Spoilers

NXT General Manager William Regal hosts a contract signing between Bobby Roode and NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for their championship match at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. The pair argue in a promo battle, insulting each other, but do not get into a physical confrontation.

Aliyah beats Mandy Rose via submission.

No Way Jose beats Kona Reeves with the pop-up punch. Elias Samson interrupts a post-match interview, but Jose sends The Drifter packing after he hits the ring.

Eric Young beats Chris Atkins with the wheelbarrow neckbreaker. Following the match, Young says Dillinger made the wrong choice, and sets up a singles match between them for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

TM-61 beats The Revival with a roll up. The Revival attacks TM-61 after the match with a Shatter Machine on Nick Miller and an attack on Shane Thorne’s knee. Doctors carry out Thorne, who seemed injured, whether in storyline or a shoot.

William Regal announces that Asuka will defend the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in a Fatal 4-Way match against Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Nikki Cross. After all four women are in the ring, they brawl, with Nikki eventually diving from the top rope onto Asuka and the security staff who had tried to stop the fight.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Tajiri beat Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe when Nakamura hits Joe with the Kinshasa. Afterwards, Kassius Ohno (independent star Chris Hero) makes his return to NXT. He gestures towards the NXT Championship as Nakamura holds it on his shoulder.

Kassius Ohno returns pic.twitter.com/2L9iPj6YNx — Zack Zimmerman (@DotNetZim) January 6, 2017

Hero was rumored a few weeks ago to have signed a deal for a WWE return, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It appears he may be next in line for an NXT Championship match after the Roode/Nakamura showdown at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

After the latest tapings, the card for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio is as follows.

NXT Championship

Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Championship

The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Women’s Championship

Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

If the latest NXT spoilers are anything to go by, we might also have matches between Roderick Strong and Andrade “Cien” Almas, as well as No Way Jose and Elias Samson taped prior to NXT TakeOver: San Antonio for the following week’s NXT episode.

