Inauguration Day 2017 Entertainment Update: Trump Struggles To Get Performers While Obama’s Farewell Party Is Already Filled To The Brim

Inauguration Day 2017 entertainment updates seem to show little improvement in the last few weeks.

Until now the president-elect’s is still finding it difficult to book performers for his special day making it look like that the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment will be a flop.

Ironically, though, outgoing president, Barack Obama, already has a full roster of celebrities to perform in his farewell party.

The White House is holding a farewell party for President Obama this Friday, January 6, and though no one has confirmed yet on which big-time celebrities are attending there are already rumors that the biggest names in the entertainment industry will head to Washington D.C. to bid farewell to their president.

According to Telegraph, Paul McCartney, Jay Z, Beyoncé and Bruce Springsteen are just some of the celebrities who will be attending Obama’s farewell party.

Sir Elton John may have publicly rejected the opportunity to be part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment but Chance the Rapper publicly confirmed that he’ll be attending President Obama’s party.

Chance the Rapper confirmed that he will be at Obama’s party when he posted a message on Twitter saying that he’s heading out to Washington to meet with the outgoing president.

Bout to fly 21 hours to DC to bid farewell to the greatest president in US history. God bless you @Potus — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 5, 2017

Usher and Samuel L. Jackson are also rumored to be on Obama’s guest list as well as TV icon, Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey recently guested at Stephen Colbert’s show where she talked about the First Lady and said how much she meant to her so it’s not much of a surprise that she’ll be attending the Obamas’ final party at the White House and not be part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment scene.

According to the Washington Post the other rumored celebrities who will be attending the farewell party are Bradley Cooper, J.J. Abrams and Star Wars creator George Lucas.

The Washington Post says that White House protocol is to release their guest list on the day of the event and not a day earlier but they said that Stevie Wonder might be one of the performers in that event.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment is sorely lacking in celebrities and famous performers.

There are even controversies surrounding the performers that his team has already booked wherein some of the people involved are not 100 percent committed to performing on the president-elect’s inauguration.

According to CNN, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has performed in the past five inaugurations and they will once again be part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment but not without some controversy.

One of the members of the choir, Jan Chamberlin, recently quit her position in the choir saying that the reason for doing so is because she could not support Trump and his policies.

Chamberlin posted a message on her Facebook account, which said, “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him.”

Another performer who is sparking some controversy over Trump’s inauguration is English singer/songwriter Rebecca Ferguson.

Ferguson was offered to be part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment but she said that she will only perform if she will be permitted to sing Billie Holiday’s famous song “Strange Fruit.”

The song talks about racism in America during the early 20th century and it has served as a protest song to fight against inequality and human rights abuses.

Ferguson said that she’s open to being part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment but only if she gets to sing “Strange Fruit.” So far, Trump’s team hasn’t confirmed if they will allow Ferguson to perform at the inauguration.

Fortunately for Trump, The Rockettes have confirmed that they will perform for the incoming president but not all of the ladies are comfortable about their upcoming gig.

CNN said that the Madison Square Garden Company has released a statement saying that any member of the Rockettes will not be forced to be part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment; this after it was revealed that some of the dancers are hesitant to join in the ceremony on January 20.

MSG said, “For a Rockette to be considered for an event, they must voluntarily sign up and are never told they have to perform at a particular event, including the inaugural. It is always their choice.”

There is one entertainer though who is willing to perform for the president-elect and it is former America’s Got Talent contestant, Jackie Evancho.

Evancho has confirmed that she will be part of the inauguration day 2017 entertainment segment that she will sing the national anthem for the incoming president.

Trump already took to Twitter to claim that Evancho’s album sales have “skyrocketed” after it was announced that she will perform at his inauguration but online news outfits have tried to debunk his claim citing that Evancho’s album sales went up because she recently released a Christmas album during the holiday season.

Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance.Some people just don't understand the "Movement" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

[Featured image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]