Megyn Kelly Going To NBC, Tucker Carlson To Replace Her On Fox News

On Tuesday, Megyn Kelly shocked the media world when she made the announcement that she will be leaving Fox News and will be going to work at NBC. According to a report by Fox News, money did not play an important role in Kelly’s decision to leave Fox. Instead, the report states that her nighttime slot “was a key factor in her decision.”

“I have grown up here and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for.”

Megyn Kelly’s role at NBC has been revealed to include a daytime show and a Sunday night news magazine show. Megyn will also be a member of NBC’s breaking news team as well as covering major political news.

An ending, and a new beginning… pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

Chairman of the NBC Universal News Group, Andrew Lack, commented on Megyn Kelly joining the news team at NBC.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career. She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Megyn Kelly hosted one of the highest rated news shows during primetime. The Kelly File was ranked as the second highest news show in all of cable television. Fox also is home to the number one rated show, The O’Reily Factor, which aired right before Megyn Kelly.

During the 2016 election for President of the United States, Megyn Kelly was involved in a very public feud with Donald Trump. According to Trump, Megyn Kelly was unprofessional in her questioning of Donald Trump during one of the debates hosted by Fox News where Megyn Kelly was a moderator. It has been speculated that Kelly’s public feud with Trump increased her star power in the world of cable news.

Even though Kelly’s show was popular, her feud with Donald Trump angered conservative viewers. Some of this anger can be seen on Twitter where people were reacting to the news of her departure.

.@megynkelly I can finally start watching @FoxNews thank you on behalf of all #PresidentElectTrump supporters for leaving, we won’t miss you pic.twitter.com/CCdivekEiJ —????????Jojoh888???????? (@jojoh888) January 5, 2017

Words cannot describe how happy I am that @megynkelly is finally leaving Fox News. She’s the complete opposite of fair and balanced. — MADAY (@TheMaday) January 4, 2017

Today: Ford canceling $1.6B plant in Mexico, instead investing $700M in MI plant expansion. Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News. Winning #MAGA???? — A E V (@vandives) January 3, 2017

Speculation has been running high as to who would replace Megyn Kelly in the coveted 9:00 p.m. TV slot. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Tucker Carlson has been given the opportunity to fill the new void at Fox News.

RETWEET if you’re happy Tucker Carlson is replacing Megyn Kelly’s time slot. pic.twitter.com/DJDJ8nnHHm — Jack Murphy (@WeNeedTrump) January 5, 2017

Carlson appears to be the go-to guy at Fox News when it comes to the network needing to replace one of their established stars. Tucker’s talent was tapped when Greta Van Susteren abruptly left Fox News last year. Carlson effortlessly stepped into his new role during the 7:00 p.m. timeslot. Now that he will be jumping down two hours, it will be interesting to see who Fox News moves to take over the 7:00 p.m. slot. The chairman of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, commented on Tucker Carlson’s success at the network.

“In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance. Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime lineup.”

By promoting Tucker Carlson to take over Megyn Kelly’s time slot, Fox News is signaling that they are going to be sticking to their conservative roots and method of reporting.

Do you think Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News is good or bad? Do you think Tucker Carlson will be able to keep the ratings at 9:00 p.m. as high as they were while Megyn was there?

[Featured Image By Victoria Will/Invision/AP Photo]