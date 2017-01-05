Conor McGregor Has Landed On His Next Challenge After Conquering The UFC, Acting In A Series Of Comedic Shorts

Conor McGregor conquered the world of mixed martial arts, and now he’s on to the next challenge — acting.

The UFC champion is serving as the “13th Jockey” for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, billed as the world’s richest thoroughbred horse race. McGregor hit the stables, trained with some of the world’s best jockeys, and even bonded with some horses.

For those wondering how the 5-foot-9, 154-pound fighter was able to ride alongside jockeys much smaller, there’s a hitch — it’s all for a movie. Conor McGregor is starring in four comedic shorts, which are being released through the Pegasus World Cup Invitational social media channels building up to the January 28 race. The last episode will air the day of the race at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The movies star Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz as McGregor’s trainer. The first one, called “Announcement,” was released on Wednesday and showed McGregor announcing his intention to win the The Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

The second movie, released January 11, is called “Training Day” and shows Lovitz pushing McGregor to adopt what producers described as a “a new and unusual training regimen.” The next week is “Smart Outfit,” which shows McGregor picking out his racing attire.

In the finale, titled “The Race,” he finally hits the track for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Race Day.

After conquering the MMA world, it appears that the sky is the limit for Conor McGregor. At UFC 205 he became the first fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes at the same time, and seems to have a few options for where to go next, ESPN noted.