‘Rings’ Trailer Updates Classic Terror Of ‘The Ring’ For Modern Social Media Generations [Video]

It’s been 15 years since Naomi Watts and David Dorfman first faced the terror of The Ring, and while their characters, Rachel and Aiden, ultimately defeated Samara, ending their own personal struggles, Rings proves the legacy has endured. In fact, the advent of social media has given Samara new ambitions as she recognizes that the internet can help her reach millions of unsuspecting viewers all at once. Where the first Rings teaser hinted at these multiple victims and teased the idea that Aimee Teegarden’s Sky would receive help from those to previously have escaped Samara’s wrath, a new teaser hints that what seemed like an escape was merely a temporary reprieve.

Rings Gives Samara Her Own Nursery Rhyme

For A Nightmare on Elm Street, a unique yet familiar nursery rhyme was created to give that franchise’s villain, Freddy Krueger, a more believable and more frightening mythos. The same is attempted in Rings, and as Movie Web reveals, the rhyme written for Samara gives The Ring villain an even more insidious nature than she has achieved in previous installments of the franchise.

As the trailer gives a quickened glimpse at Aimee Teegarden’s seven-day descent toward death, Samara can be heard reciting her own rhyme, which effectively tells her own chilling story.

“There Once was a girl. No one dares speak her names. In death she seeks vengeance for a life fueled with pain. Once you see her story, you have 7 days to live. Because she does not forget. And she does not forgive.”

Rings begins with a familiar theme, as a girl sets out to save her boyfriend, who has fallen in with a bad crowd, a subculture that seeks to raise Samara up as an icon. Once the girl learns her boyfriend has seen the film, she sacrifices herself to save him, by watching the movie for him. Now hoping to save her own life, she sets out on a mission to discover the secret of the ring, but this is where the plot diverges. Teegarden soon discovers there is a “movie within the movie,” which is something that has never before been uncovered.

Daveigh Chase’s Days As Samara Are Over

Daveigh Chase was creepy and dark as Samara in 2002’s The Ring, but Us Weekly suggests fans shouldn’t be expecting her to reprise her role as Samara in the soon-to-be-released Rings. Even if Ms. Chase had shown an interest in returning as Samara, The Ring actress has grown up into a beautiful and graceful woman, leaving behind the preteen awkwardness that made her such a perfect child villain.

Now 24 years old, Daveigh has grown into a confident actress, using the fame she earned as the infamous villain of The Ring to launch a successful career in acting. Fans first saw Chase without her makeup when she received the Best Villain award at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards for her role as Samara in The Ring.

Since that time, Daveigh has switched her hair color a number of times, proving she was never devoted to the dark brown hair necessary for her portrayal on The Ring. Chase even debuted a golden blonde ‘do in 2013.

Proving she’s no longer that little girl from The Ring, Ms. Chase has shared her bikini-ready figure in a number of Instagram posts.

As far as her career is concerned, Chase may not be seen in Rings, but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been active. Aside from her recurring character on HBO’s Big Love, Chase has starred in a number of recent films, including American Romance, Jack Goes Home, and Wild in Blue.

Rings, starring Aimee Teegarden, Vincent D’Onofrio, Johnny Galecki, and Laura Wiggins, will debut in theaters on February 3.

[Featured Image by Paramount Pictures]