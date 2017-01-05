Everything To Know About Raven Gates Of ‘The Bachelor’ 2017: How Far Will She Get With Nick Viall? [Spoilers]

The Bachelor 2017 with Nick Viall premiered this past Monday night and fans are already starting to pick out their favorite ladies. Hoxie, Arkansas native Raven Gates is catching the eye of fans and Nick. Find out everything you need to know about this 25-year-old fashion boutique owner, including spoilers regarding how far Raven makes it on this season of The Bachelor. Warning! There are spoilers ahead so proceed with caution!

The clothing boutique Raven owns is called Grey Suede and is located in Jonesboro, Arkansas. It’s fairly obvious she’s from Arkansas by the way she talks. One of the first things Nick noticed about Raven was her southern accent. He commented what a cute voice Gates had after having first met her.

Host Chris Harrison named Raven as one of the women to watch in his yearly Yahoo! teaser, which highlighted five different women. Harrison had the following to say about Raven.

“Raven is a professional woman but from a small town. She is from Arkansas and went to the University of Arkansas. She is a very straight-shooting, no-nonsense Southern belle. She has a very sweet quality to her, and she is friendly to everyone, but she is sharp as a tack and will not be walked all over. I dare you to underestimate her. Some of the girls will learn that lesson. She is around fashion and clothes as a boutique owner. She is always “put together” and dreams of the big country wedding. She does fit that stereotype. She is very kind, loving, and sweet, and Nick finds that very attractive. He very much enjoys being comforted by her. She is that girl who makes him forget and relax and takes him away from all the nonsense in the house, and that girl is always someone you have to watch out for on The Bachelor.”

It sounds like Raven Gates will not be having trouble romancing Nick with her small town Arkansas charm. Aside from Chris’ views on Raven, what else do fans need to know?

ABC shared a few fun facts about Raven as well. In Raven’s Bachelor bio, Gates says her favorite movies are Uptown Girls, Bridesmaids and Step Brothers. Raven also admits she is not good at cooking, uses cheap hair products and does not currently have any tattoos.

When asked if Raven has fears about aging, Gates replied, “No! Oh, I’m sure I’ll use cosmetic procedures to my advantage, but tastefully done.”

Raven was also asked about the most romantic thing she has had happen to her. Raven said, “A diamond necklace and roses left on my car. I didn’t even care if they were diamonds. I just never had a man buy me anything before. So thoughtful!” No doubt by now Raven has experienced much more romance as she explored a relationship with Nick.

Are Raven and Nick meant to be? Viall and Gates both have pictures posted on their Instagram accounts standing in front of angel wings in Los Angeles. They of course took them at different times and they are not exactly the same, but close. Nobody knows if it was planned by Raven or just a huge coincidence. Either way it is pretty cute.

It's not the most basic LA thing I've done, but it's close. #madeinfidelity A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Aug 3, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

Feeling like an angel here in down town Los Angeles ???? A photo posted by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Jun 8, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

Reality Steve has shared spoilers about Nick and Raven for quite some time now. In early October, Steve shared photos and even video from a one-on-one date Viall shared with Gates in Michigan. The two went to see his sister Bella play soccer then headed to have some fun skating.

(SPOILER): Geez, did they get their own kids bday room with cake and pizza too? pic.twitter.com/andjNcW7Oh — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) October 8, 2016

On October 19, Steve said Raven was part of a group date and was given the group date rose. Raven was also apart of anther group date on October 23, in which the ladies were swimming with sharks. Gates also received that group date rose, which guaranteed her a hometown date and let her spend more time with Nick at an Adam Friedman concert that evening.

According to Reality Steve, Raven’s hometown date was filmed on November 1. Needless to say Raven’s date went well as she showed Viall around her hometown of Hoxie.

NYE shenanigans! & Officially one more night until you see #thebachelor ????????????#jan2 #abcthebachelor A photo posted by ravennicolegates (@ravennicolegates) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:35am PST

How far will Raven ultimately make it on Nick’s season? According to Reality Steve, Raven will make it all the way to the final two. If you want to find out who won the final rose from Nick, check out this previous report by The Inquisitr.

Raven will definitely be making an impression on Nick and on fans of The Bachelor. Stay tuned for more on Raven as we follow her journey on the show. Do you think Raven would be a good match for Nick? If she doesn’t win Viall’s heart, do you think she may be the next Bachelorette?The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]