Kardashian Diet Secrets: Khloe Gives Up Dairy, Kourtney Does 100 Squats A Day

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian are known for their incredible bodies. Women, young and old, look up to the sisters. Both Khloe and Kourtney are opening up about how they dropped the weight and got in shape.

Khloe Kardashian, 32, is helping other women empower themselves with her latest show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. The reality star dropped over 40 pounds since she split from estranged husband Lamar Odom. In an interview with Extra‘s Dorion Renaud, she revealed what motivated her to lose the weight and how her fans can do the same starting this month.

“For me, I went through a really hard time in my life with my divorce, and I turned to the gym as an emotional release,” Kardashian revealed. “So I started finding all these people, really traumatic stories, all these circumstances and they didn’t know how to get out of this dark hole they were in. I’m blessing them with the tools, things that I found. I took such a negative circumstance and I made it positive.”

Khloe still enjoys her cheat days. She says that she loves eating pizza and mac cheese, but revealed in her January/February 2016 cover story with Health that she recently gave up dairy. It’s the one thing that has helped her shed the weight quickly. Khloe is willing to give up her love of cheese every so often, in order to hit her goal.

“I went dairy-free for two weeks, and I lost 11 pounds. Now I only drink almond milk. I still love cheese, which is hard, but if I want to lose weight quickly, dairy-free is the way to go.”

She will still eat pizza every so often, but she’s more aware of what she’s eating. Kardashian’s other favorite snacks include champagne and pizza. Kardashian also revealed that not everyone in her family has the same diet restrictions that she does, and even added that her sister Kim’s Atkins diet is a lot less strict than hers. As for Kourtney, she doesn’t always agree with what her older sister eats.

“Kourtney wants me to have like gluten-free Oreos, but they’re nasty,” Khloe said. “If I’m having an Oreo, it’s gonna be a real Oreo.”

Kourtney Kardashian has been revealing her post-baby workout. The 37-year-old took to her app to tell her fans how she tones her abs and glutes on a regular basis, reports Elite Daily. But it looks like you’re going to need some equipment such as a 2X mini pro by Waff, 20-25lb. kettlebells or free weights, a Bosu ball, and a 12-inch resistance band.

Here is Kardashian’s workout, in case you’re wondering:

30-second kettlebell deadlift

30-second rest

Repeat 4x

Switch

30-second squat

30-second rest

Repeat 4x

Not only does Kourtney tone her abs, but she gets her booty going every morning. The reality star revealed that she does 100 squats every morning without skipping a bit. The mom-of-three made the shocking announcement on This Morning, according to the Mirror. On the show, Kourtney admitted that she’s a bit of a “food snob” and she tries to get her children to follow her gluten-free and dairy-free diet which only includes natural and clean ingredients.

“I was at Kim’s the other day and was looking through her fridge and was I like, ‘I can’t believe you have this in here, I can’t believe you have that’, and she was like, ‘Oh my god you’re so right’ about everything, and she switched a bunch of her food to organic.”

Kardashian also revealed that she works out six times per week, usually with her sister Khloe, and that boxing helps her get over her anxiety.

Travel Diary: The Bahamas. On my app. ????Photo credit: @isabelarangela ???? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

“It’s good to shock your body [by switching up your workouts],” she added. “If it’s coming up to bikini time, or I have a trip or something I want to be extra in shape for, I’ll do dips on my bathtub for my triceps. I try to do three sets of 25 dips a day, and no matter what, I always do 100 squats before I get in the shower. Because I won’t forget – before I get in the shower, I do my squats.”

When she’s on the road, Kourtney says she’ll throw a jump rope into her bag so that she can exercise no matter where she is.

Now you know how to get in shape this new year thanks to Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

