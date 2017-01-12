Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Dating, Is It A PR ‘Relationship’ Or Real Passion?

Selena Gomez and Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. The Weeknd, were photographed kissing and giving it the full PDA on Tuesday night.

While Gomez and The Weeknd’s fans might be overjoyed about the new couple on the block, one person who definitely isn’t happy about it, is Abel’s ex supermodel-girlfriend, Bella Hadid.

Fans noticed Hadid unfollowed Gomez on Instagram early Wednesday. Elle magazine posted screenshots. It is not unreasonable to think the unfollow is because of the seemingly loved-up snaps of Selena and Abel which popped up the same day.

Bella Hadid unfollows Selena Gomez on Instagram after her ex The Weeknd kisses the singer https://t.co/rNool3gXCl — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 12, 2017

Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out for dinner at Santa Monica’s ritzy Giorgio Baldi. The pair were spotted kissing in front of photographers behind a dumpster outside the Italian restaurant when they left.

The “Same Old Love” songstress — who is fresh out of lupus-related rehab, and is known as much for her romantic partners as well as her music and acting — was seen looking directly at the cameras as paparazzi took over 40 pictures of the twosome after their date.

The “Starboy” singer was also looking straight at paps. Notably, the seeming lovebirds made eye contact with the cameras just before they kissed.

Based on tweets shared by fans from assorted fandoms, many appear to believe Selena and Abel went public to debut what is either a real romance or a showmance to help both shift product and boost their images.

One fan pointed out Gomez has been accused of playing the PR relationship game before.

Remember when Selena was called out for fake dating zedd or whatever his name is when they released a song just wait for it — (@bellaspalvin) January 11, 2017

Another fan noted what they see as the starlet’s promotional and lifestyle pattern.

Notably, many Gomez Twitter update accounts claim the actress-singer and the Canadian singer have been already hit up the studio together.

Apparently Selena and @theweeknd have been working on music together recently! pic.twitter.com/IrqHr7RChd — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) January 11, 2017

Is a Selena Gomez/The Weekend duet on the way at some point in the future? It wouldn’t hurt either artist’s career. Gomez would gain “cool” credibility, and Abel would draw even more mainstream exposure.

The Weeknd teasing a music video for his latest single “Party Monster” just a few hours after news of his supposedly hot romance with Selena hit the rumormill, adds to talk that “Abelena” is a “PR “relationship.”

Two reports from E! News — with insider quotes — landed early Wednesday. This indicates both stars and their teams are co-ordinated in publicizing and controlling the media narrative on this new relationship.

It’s worth noting that Gomez’s team primary media access agreement is with E! News, as should be evident.

The overriding message in both E! reports is that Selena and Abel’s romance is real and they are taking things slowly and exclusively. While Abel’s ex, Bella is given a mention in the posts — alongside detail that the model split with The Weeknd back in November after a year-and-a-half-long romance — Gomez’s former beau, Justin Bieber, is not referred to in either.

Clearly, Gomez’s team wants to move the pop princess’ “story” on from her “Jelena” days, having ridden that horse intensively to promote the Disney alum’s Revival album era.

“They were there for three hours! Just the two of them,” a source told E! of Selena and Abel’s Tuesday date. “They came out and were so happy.”

The same source described the scene as the pair waited for their cars outside the eatery.

“They were hugging and kissing,” recalled the source. “His driver waited for them and her driver pulled up shortly after.”

The insider went on, “They were super affectionate. Selena was all over him. Hugging him, kissing. She looked amazing so incredibly happy and in love.”

It’s reported the new couple left in Abel’s car and Selena’s driver followed behind.

Another source tells E! that the pair’s romance is “something new” and that “it’s nothing serious right now.”

this is so funny she’s legit looking straight into the camera pic.twitter.com/EraCtiJXzd — (@drewsontxrio) January 11, 2017

In a second article, those who believe Abel and Selena are a real couple got a backstory from E! as to why the two have made their “romance” known.

“At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret,” a source told E! “But they’ve decided they really don’t care if everyone knows about them.”

Another source added, “Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album.”

They continued, “Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for.”

It’s revealed The Weeknd has had a crush on Selena for a while. “Abel though always had a thing for Selena,” the source said.

The confidante adds, “He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before.”

They both are aware the paparazzi is there. This is totally staged but I’m low key here for it pic.twitter.com/DkKIpHAHch — bella vita (@drugproblem) January 11, 2017

They went on, “They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.”

Selena and Abel both performed at the 2015 and 2016 Victoria Secret Fashion Show.

It’s been noted that Justin Bieber’s former girlfriend is pals with Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, who is also a major supermodel. Bella unfollowing Selena on Instagram has prompted much speculation that Gigi may now have an issue with SelGo, and perhaps vice versa.

Did Selena Gomez take a leaf out of BFF Taylor Swift’s playbook and date The Weeknd to enhance her star power? Or is this new pairing the beginning of a passionate, authentic love story? Share your thoughts in comments below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]