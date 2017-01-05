Chilean Navy Release Nine Minute UFO Video Footage To The Public [Video]

A nine-minute video of a UFO has just been released to the public by the Chilean Navy after it was thoroughly studied over a two year period of time. The CEFAA, the government body in Chile that is responsible for investigating UFOs, or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomenon), has been working on an investigation of this video before releasing it for public view, as Huffington Post reported.

The CEFAA in Chile is the equivalent of the FAA in the United States, but is under the control of the Chilean Air Force. They have committees comprised of military experts, technicians and academics from various disciplines. Not one of them so far has been able to explain the flying object that was capture on film by two Navy pilots who were flying a helicopter at the time.

Once these types of UFO investigations are complete, the government of Chile always release their findings to the public. The CEFAA’s General Ricardo Bermudez stated, “We do not know what it was, but we do know what it was not.”

After the two members of the Chilean Navy turned their video footage of the UFO over to the CEFAA, scientific committee member and nuclear chemist Mario Avila interviewed the two men.

“I was very impressed by these witnesses. They were highly trained professionals with many years experience, and they were absolutely certain that they could not explain what they saw.”

The Navy Captain noted that the the flying object was a “flat, elongated structure with two thermal spotlights like discharges that did not coincide with the axel of motion.” Meanwhile, the technician described it as as “white with a semi-oval shape on the horizontal axis.”

One of the things that makes the Chilean footage of the UFO so compelling is that “in two instances it discharged some type of gas or liquid with a high thermal track or signal,” the Navy Technician had noticed. After filming for eight minutes, there was an ejection of a large plume of hot material that is seen in the video and found to be trailing directly behind the object. After the first ejection occurred, another soon followed.

The Chilean Navy video of the UFO was captured on November 11, 2014, when the Airbus Cougar AS-532 helicopter was on a patrol mission during the day and flying west of Santiago and northwards along the coast. The helicopter was at an altitude of 4,500 feet with perfect horizontal visibility and an outside air temperature of 10 degrees C. The aircraft was flying at a speed of approximately 152 MPH.

At 1:52 PM, the Technician was already filming when he noticed an odd-looking flying object in the sky over the ocean and both the Navy Captain and Technician observed that the object was 35 to 40 miles away from them. The Technician zoomed in with the infra red while filming in order to achieve better clarity of the object.

After spotting the UFO in Chile, the pilot of the helicopter made contact with two radar stations to report the strange object. Neither one of the stations were able to pick up the object on their radars, but they had no difficulty in picking up the helicopter.

Air traffic controllers also said that there was no traffic of any kind reported in that area. Furthermore, they stated that no aircraft had been authorized to fly in the air space where the UFO was sighted. Even the on-board radar of the helicopter the Chilean Navy members were flying on was unable to detect the object so that they could lock in on it.

After the Chilean Navy handed the video of the UFO over to the CEFAA, there were eight meetings held by its scientific committee and experts from around the world analyzed the footage. The astrophysicist Luis Barrera provided an analysis of the video, along with many others. General Bermudez describes how important this video capture has been in his career.

“This has been one of the most important cases in my career as director of CEFAA because our Committee was at its best. The CEFAA is well regarded partly because there is full participation from the scientists of the academic world, the armed forces through their representatives, and the aeronautic personnel from the DGAC, including its Director. I am extremely pleased as well with the conclusion reached which is logical and unpretentious.”

General Bermudez noted that the final conclusion that was reached after two years of study of this video footage is that the object in question is believed by most to be a UAP.

“The great majority of committee members agreed to call the subject in question a UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) due to the number of highly researched reasons that it was unanimously agreed could not explain it.”

Now that the CEFAA investigation of the Chilean Navy UFO video footage is complete, what do you think after watching the video?

