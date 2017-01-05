WWE News: Number One Contender Speaks On Possible Second ‘Royal Rumble’ Battle Royal Match

Every year, the Royal Rumble brings about excitement, unpredictability, and the crowd awesomely counting down to the next superstar to emerge from backstage. The winner of the big battle royal will go on to main event WrestleMania each year, but what if there was a second match with a slight change? Well, a current number one contender on the Monday Night Raw roster spoke on the possibility of having a second Royal Rumble and if it could even happen in WWE.

When in NXT, Bayley made a huge name for herself and quickly became one of the most popular superstars on the brand. Since heading up to the main roster of WWE, she has only built up her popularity and is now the number one contender to the Raw Women’s Championship currently held by Charlotte Flair.

As a matter of fact, Bayley will take on Charlotte Flair for that very title in a little over three weeks at the Royal Rumble. As the preview on the official website for WWE points out, Bayley hopes to capture her first main roster gold, but what if she had another way to get that chance?

While prepping for her big upcoming match, Bayley took some time to speak with the Montgomery Advertiser Piledriver podcast about a number of topics. Obviously, the Royal Rumble was brought up since it is the next WWE pay-per-view (PPV) to take place, but what if there was a second battle royal to go down?

Bayley was asked for her thoughts on a possible strictly female match of this type, and she feels it has potential, but work needs to be done first.

“I kind of honestly think we need a few more girls to do something like that because the guys have 30 men. We don’t have many girls. Even if it was Raw and Smackdown combined…I don’t think it would make it 20. If we had more girls brought in, maybe…like NXT girls, that would be really cool and I think it would be a lot of fun.”

Bayley has a very valid point in that there aren’t enough women on the main roster of WWE to have a 30-woman Royal Rumble, but it does seem interesting, to say the least. Let’s take a look at just who could be in the match if WWE decided to do one right now.

Monday Night Raw:

Alicia Fox

Bayley

Charlotte Flair

Dana Brooke

Emmalina

Lana

Nia Jax

Paige

Sasha Banks

Summer Rae

SmackDown LIVE

Alexa Biss

Becky Lynch

Carmella

Eva Marie

Naomi

Natalya

Nikki Bella

That only makes 16 if you’re not taking into account Renee Young, Stephanie McMahon, JoJo, Maryse, and other women superstars who don’t normally wrestle. If they were to add the women from the NXT roster, then they could up that number some with:

Aliyah

Asuka

Billie Kay

Ember Moon

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Nikki Cross

Peyton Royce

That still only brings the total to 24 female superstars for the match, but maybe WWE could make it into a 20-woman match. Either way, there would need to be a lot of work done before a second Royal Rumble bout would ever come into existence, just as Bayley pointed out.

Maybe, by the time the proposed WWE Women’s Tournament takes place, the roster will have enough names for one in the future. Last Word On Pro Wrestling even has a list of 32 women wrestlers from around the world who should be in the tournament, and they’d make great additions to an all-female over-the-top bout.

WWE knows how popular the Royal Rumble is and they changed it years ago to the “30-superstar” match so that anything could happen and anyone could appear. While some may think that a female will never win the battle royal, one never quite knows what could happen. Bayley thinks a Royal Rumble with just women would be a lot of fun, but that the roster needs to be built up some. The way things are heading, the “Women’s Revolution” may soon get the number they need for it.

