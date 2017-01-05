Katy Perry And Lady Gaga Mentioned In Kesha’s Legal Battle Against Dr. Luke

Both Katy Perry and Lady Gaga have found themselves involved in Kesha’s ongoing legal battle against hit music producer Dr. Luke. Katy Perry and Kesha have worked with the producer on their hit songs. Lady Gaga, on the other hand, has shown the “Tik Tok” singer support after she accused Dr. Luke of sexual assault.

According to E! News, a judge has obtained and sealed an alleged text message sent from Lady Gaga to Kesha back in April 2016. The contents of the text message and its implications are unclear. What’s also unclear is whether the text message will be used as evidence in court. It will be up to both Kesha’s and Dr. Luke’s lawyers to decide.

What’s only clear is that Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, “may share with Lady Gaga and Katy Perry the April 2016 text that Kesha sent to Lady Gaga, which Kesha turned over in discovery,” according to the court documents. Gaga has been one of the many artists who has publicly shown support for Kesha, tweeting words of kindness last February. Then, in a March 2016 interview with Carson Daly on his 97.1 AMP Radio Show, she spoke out about Kesha.

“I feel like she’s being very publicly shamed for something that happens in the music industry all the time, to women and men,” she said. “I just want to stand by her side because I can’t watch another woman that went through what I’ve been through suffer.”

Back in August, Kesha dismissed her case and charges of emotional, physical, and sexual assault against the music producer in California but continues to press charges against him in the state of New York. At the time, Kesha took to Instagram to speak out about the news and her ongoing legal battle, saying that she’s not giving up.

“My fight continues. I need to get my music out. I have so much to say. This lawsuit is so heavy on my once free spirit, and I can only pray to one day feel that happiness again. I am continuing to fight for my rights in New York. Thank you for all your support. The support of my fans has been so beautiful and I’m so grateful for it. I’m Not sure where I would be without you all.”

Both Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have close ties to Dr. Luke, reports Perez Hilton. Gottwald sued Kesha’s lawyers back in 2014 for falsely accusing the artist that he sexually assaulted the “Million Reasons” singer. Both Dr. Luke and Lady Gaga denied the allegation. Regardless, Lady Gaga has been an avid supporter of Kesha’s battle while Katy Perry has remained quiet on social media amid the drama since she has worked with him on her hit songs. It is still unknown why Dr. Luke has been given permission to show her the text message.

Fans have wondered if Perry will continue to work with Dr. Luke on her new album. She has been quietly updating fans on her social media accounts about her new music, along with previews of her upcoming song and video. Perry also had a demo called “Witness” leak over the summer. It looks like new music is coming out very soon, reports Idolator. Her fans are convinced that she’s about to drop a new song soon since Hits Daily Double hinted about “the return of a star.” In addition, Perry has hinted that she’s collaborating with different producers and artists.

“I’m working with a lot of unexpected writers and producers and … that’s bringing out a lot of different things sonically,” Katy previously told InStyle in September. “Even when I was working with my go-to producers, I’d always push them to play me a beat that was reserved for Three 6 Mafia or something like that.”

[Featured image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]