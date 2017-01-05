Mila Kunis Shows Off Tiny Post-Baby Body One Month After Giving Birth

Mila Kunis had her second baby recently, but you can hardly tell by looking at her slim postpartum figure.

The 33-year-old has been spotted around Los Angeles this week as she flaunts her thin figure in baggy jeans. The Daily Mail reported on Mila’s outing as the new mamma made her way out and about without husband Ashton Kutcher, 2-year-old daughter Wyatt, and 1-month-old son Dimitri.

The article states Kunis was spotted running errands in Studio City, but fans could hardly tell the actress had just given birth on November 30 based on her slim appearance.

“But on Wednesday, nobody would have been the wiser as Mila Kunis’s post-baby body looked svelte when she stepped out in Studio City to run some errands.”

The paparazzi shots have been shared on Instagram as fans are in awe of how quickly Mila got her pre-baby body back.

Hot mama: Mila Kunis was all smiles, wearing a light gray, dark gray, and black colored blocked loose sweater on Wednesday #milakunis A photo posted by Street style (@celebsstyle_daily) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:51am PST

Fans took to calling Mila gorgeous as they shared the photos from her Studio City outing.

“from today. she is so gorgeoussss! #MilaKunis”

Daily Mail added that Mila seems to have already gone back to her pre-baby weight as her jeans hung loosely from her hips.

“The 33-year-old actress seemed to have already gone back to her pre-baby weight as her denim boyfriend jeans hung low on hips.”

Another paparazzi image is making its way across Instagram as fans continue to post and share it. This one is complete with Ashton and their two children as they run errands together as a family. Instagram accounts state the couple was taking Wyatt to her dance class as the photo was snapped.

“Mila, Ashton and Dimitri taking Wyatt to dance class today!”

The photo shows Mila holding Wyatt’s hand as Ashton carries baby Dimitri in his car seat.

???? #MilaKunis #AshtonKutcher #WyattKutcher #DimitriKutcher A photo posted by mila kunis brasil (@heymilakunis) on Jan 5, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

Once again, Kunis is looking slim as she sports a pair of jeans and a baggy sweater. While the sweaters do hide a bit of her figure, other images clearly show a flat tummy as Mila showcases her amazing post-baby body. One site is crediting Mila’s health-conscious diet with her toned figure just a month after delivering her second child.

The Foods 4 Better Health site states the family was spotted shopping in Malibu this past weekend as Mila opted for healthy food, such as grapes and wheat bread.

“Kunis looked stunning in torn jeans, a black tee and a bulky grey cardigan as she held the food. She carried healthy food like grapes and whole wheat bread.”

It seems the That ’70s Show actress was once again in her outfit of choice— jeans and oversized sweater— as she shopped for healthy food. While some fans may assume Mila eats healthy most of time, especially given her fondness for Jamba Juice, the article claims otherwise.

“Mila Kunis is a big foodie and she confessed to indulging in junk and processed foods. She ate healthy only when she would prepare for a movie.”

However, it seems Mila is focused on eating healthy as she cares for her young children and gets her pre-baby body back.

“Post-pregnancy, Kunis is mindful about the foods she consumes and has once again adhered to eating healthy. She has a clean and balanced diet…”

The site added Mila even made sure to stay fit during her pregnancy with light exercises such as yoga.

“She says yoga is the perfect workout for pregnancy because it helps overcome common pregnancy problems like anxiety and mood swings.”

Mila’s fit post-pregnancy appearance is accredited to her new healthy diet and love of working out, according to the article.

“Post-pregnancy, Mila Kunis is keen about working out, and it will surely help her attain her pre-pregnancy body soon.”

And it seems they were right as the photos prove Mila is once again making headlines for her fit figure just a month after giving birth.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]