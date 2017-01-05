Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Come To Blows On ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season Five

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear to be in a great place currently and recently rang in the New Year with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars in Cabo, Mexico. On-screen, meanwhile, a very different story is playing out.

After Jax Taylor told his co-stars that he had caught Kristen Doute and Brittany Cartwright engaging in a sexual encounter with one another during the early episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, he and his girlfriend are seen coming to blows once again during a cast trip to Sonoma, California.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode shared by OK! Magazine on January 3, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright cannot stop fighting as their co-stars, including Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, attempt to enjoy Madix’s birthday trip.

As fans saw during last week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval rented a mobile home for the gang to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday and after picking up the vehicle, they ventured off to a winery before enjoying a bonfire nearby.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were at odds during filming last year due to Cartwright’s alleged lack of employment. While Cartwright was seen working at Hooters in Los Angeles during Season 4, she reportedly went without a job for a while during Season 5 — and Taylor wasn’t happy about it. In the trailer for the new season, Jax Taylor was seen blasting his girlfriend in front of her mother as he stormed out of the house and complained that she’s been sitting on her butt for a year.

Although Jax Taylor and his girlfriend went through a rough patch during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 5, they appear to be in a great place now and Taylor recently opened up about the idea of a future marriage. While the reality star was previously against the idea completely, he admitted to Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish in November of last year that he was warming up to the idea.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he explained. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

Jax Taylor may not be ready to say his “I dos” quite yet, but when it comes to Cartwright, he is completely in love and thinks they are a great fit for one another.

“She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place. I think patience is the key. Everybody loves her. There’s not one person that can say a bad thing about her. I feel like they would trade me in for her any day. I think anybody would.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another in early 2015 and have been living together in Los Angeles ever since Cartwright relocated to the west coast from her home in Kentucky.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]