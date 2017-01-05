Brielle Biermann Gets Criticized For Putting Creepy Fan On Blast After Receiving Inappropriate Messages

Brielle Biermann has had enough of one fan’s creepy comments, as the 19-year-old publicly shared the inappropriate messages on Thursday.

Brielle posted a screenshot of NSFW direct messages she’s received on Twitter from a user currently named “Towel,” but who went by “Officer Patrick” previously. And no, the creep in question is not a real cop. The messages start with the “fan” telling Brielle he loves her, asking if she wants to go out, and saying he will buy her chicken nuggets. While that may seem innocent enough, things quickly took a downward (and NSFW) turn as Biermann continued to ignore the messages.

The “fan” then makes a sexual suggestion to Brielle as he states “remember when you said you just trying to get your (expletive) licked?” A minute later, he asks if she wants to hang out and for her phone number. But it didn’t stop there, despite Brielle still not having responded, the person apologizes for coming off too strong as he states they can make out. But he quickly — and in the same message — says he meant “make up.”

Six minutes later, the creepy dude adds “please respond.” That’s when Brielle had had enough and shared the direct messages with all of her followers.

i tried to protect you… its all out on the table now. perv! lmao https://t.co/bkI0NDYIXV — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 5, 2017

The person in question then retweeted Brielle’s message and stated it was all a joke. Apparently suggesting they go out for chicken nuggets was an indicator this person was only messing around, however, it doesn’t seem like Brielle is taking it that way.

I asked @BrielleZolciak if she wanted chicken nuggets. How can people not tell it's a joke — towel (@WhiteSoxFan103) January 5, 2017

Receiving multiple messages from people who are just “joking” when it comes to sexually suggestive things could take its toll on a teenager, even if said teen is Kim Zolciak’s daughter. Imagine having your inbox filled with such comments on a daily basis — it would get hard to look the other way, even if they were supposed to be jokes.

Some fans agree with Brielle, as they commented on her tweet, however, it seems they failed to realize the person in question is not a real officer, as the Twitter user continues to hide his real identity.

“what is wrong with this Officer?! Gross” “it’s disturbing because it’s harassment.”

Other Twitter users weighed in as they suggested Brielle is overreacting by publicly sharing the messages. One user even suggested it’s Brielle who is starting drama, not the person sending her inappropriate messages.

“all you had to do is block this person. Why even start drama.”

Another doesn’t find the comments disturbing, as Brielle isn’t even underage.

“What’s disturbing about it?So he’s a perv, big deal? She’s not even underage”

Yet still, a Twitter user commented that if Brielle doesn’t want to be “harassed,” then she should set her messages to private.

It seems the public is not taking the offensive messages seriously, as Brielle continues to deal with hateful remarks. However, her mom has her back when it comes to laughing at and publicly shaming creepy people. Zolciak posted a screenshot of the messages to her Instagram account on Thursday, saying while the comments were inappropriate, it was still funny.

“Welcome to the world Of social media. I can’t @briellebiermann gets the craziest f***** messages in her inbox been going on for years #GTFOH P.S. inappropriate or not I gotta admit I laughed at this #Tool #ItsAllInJest #Relax”

Perhaps one Twitter user’s reply to “the creep” sums up what most viewers are thinking when it comes to Brielle’s handling of the situation.

“Even if u WERE a real cop, u did nothing wrong. Cops r allowed to be perverts just like the rest of the world. F*** them!”

Apparently it’s okay for people to be perverts when it comes to sending messages to celebrities, according to this Twitter user. And this latest social media drama isn’t the first time that Brielle has spoken out against inappropriate things being posted online. People reported on a SnapChat photo posted by Kim of her naked husband, Kroy Biermann, as Brielle told her mom to delete the NSFW photo.

“Dude what the f— delete this bulls—,” the 19-year-old commented on Zolciak-Biermann’s Snap.

It seems Brielle isn’t afraid to call out people for posting inappropriate photos and messages on social media, even when it comes to her own mom.

What do you think about the situation? Is Brielle Biermann overreacting, or are fans getting out of line with their comments and inappropriate messages?

[Featured Image by Kris Connor/Getty Images]